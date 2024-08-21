iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Satkar Finlease Ltd Company Summary

1.73
(-4.95%)
Mar 11, 2020|10:54:17 AM

Satkar Finlease Ltd Summary

The Company was originally incorporated at New Delhi as Satkar Finlease Private Limited on 10th January, 1996. The Company was converted in to a Public Limited Company and consequently the name was changed to Satkar Finlease Limited vide fresh certificate of incorporation dated 21st May, 2013 .The Company is a non deposit taking, NBFC, registered with the RBI. The Company has been in the business of providing financial services since inception. The Company is primarily focused in providing inter corporate loans, personal loans, loans against shares & securities, loans against properties, trade financing, bills discounting, trading in shares & securities and arbitrage business in stock and commodity market. Being an, NBFC our Company has positioned itself between the organized banking sector and local money lenders, offering the customers competitive, flexible and timely lending services.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.