Satkar Finlease Ltd Share Price

1.73
(-4.95%)
Mar 11, 2020|10:54:17 AM

Satkar Finlease Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

1.73

Prev. Close

1.82

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.73

Day's Low

1.73

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

2.09

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

38.14

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Satkar Finlease Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Satkar Finlease Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Satkar Finlease Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:11 AM
Mar-2020Dec-2019Sep-2019Jun-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 19.46%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 19.46%

Non-Promoter- 80.53%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 80.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Satkar Finlease Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

22.04

22.04

22.04

19.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

24.17

24.12

24.07

18.62

Net Worth

46.21

46.16

46.11

37.66

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.43

-0.12

7.51

-3.69

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Satkar Finlease Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Satkar Finlease Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CFO

Roop Singh

Director

Somnath Sinha

Independent Director

Niraj Saw

Independent Director

Barkha Kumari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Satkar Finlease Ltd

Summary

The Company was originally incorporated at New Delhi as Satkar Finlease Private Limited on 10th January, 1996. The Company was converted in to a Public Limited Company and consequently the name was changed to Satkar Finlease Limited vide fresh certificate of incorporation dated 21st May, 2013 .The Company is a non deposit taking, NBFC, registered with the RBI. The Company has been in the business of providing financial services since inception. The Company is primarily focused in providing inter corporate loans, personal loans, loans against shares & securities, loans against properties, trade financing, bills discounting, trading in shares & securities and arbitrage business in stock and commodity market. Being an, NBFC our Company has positioned itself between the organized banking sector and local money lenders, offering the customers competitive, flexible and timely lending services.
