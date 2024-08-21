SectorFinance
Open₹1.73
Prev. Close₹1.82
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.73
Day's Low₹1.73
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹2.09
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)38.14
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
22.04
22.04
22.04
19.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.17
24.12
24.07
18.62
Net Worth
46.21
46.16
46.11
37.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.43
-0.12
7.51
-3.69
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CFO
Roop Singh
Director
Somnath Sinha
Independent Director
Niraj Saw
Independent Director
Barkha Kumari
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Satkar Finlease Ltd
Summary
The Company was originally incorporated at New Delhi as Satkar Finlease Private Limited on 10th January, 1996. The Company was converted in to a Public Limited Company and consequently the name was changed to Satkar Finlease Limited vide fresh certificate of incorporation dated 21st May, 2013 .The Company is a non deposit taking, NBFC, registered with the RBI. The Company has been in the business of providing financial services since inception. The Company is primarily focused in providing inter corporate loans, personal loans, loans against shares & securities, loans against properties, trade financing, bills discounting, trading in shares & securities and arbitrage business in stock and commodity market. Being an, NBFC our Company has positioned itself between the organized banking sector and local money lenders, offering the customers competitive, flexible and timely lending services.
Read More
