Summary

The Company was originally incorporated at New Delhi as Satkar Finlease Private Limited on 10th January, 1996. The Company was converted in to a Public Limited Company and consequently the name was changed to Satkar Finlease Limited vide fresh certificate of incorporation dated 21st May, 2013 .The Company is a non deposit taking, NBFC, registered with the RBI. The Company has been in the business of providing financial services since inception. The Company is primarily focused in providing inter corporate loans, personal loans, loans against shares & securities, loans against properties, trade financing, bills discounting, trading in shares & securities and arbitrage business in stock and commodity market. Being an, NBFC our Company has positioned itself between the organized banking sector and local money lenders, offering the customers competitive, flexible and timely lending services.

Read More