Satkar Finlease Ltd Management Discussions

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT:

Our Company is primarily focused in providing inter corporate loans, personal loans, loans against shares & securities, loans against properties, trade financing, bills discounting, trading in shares & securities and arbitrage business in stock and commodity market. Our Company has positioned itself between the organized banking sector and local money lenders, offering the customers competitive, flexible and timely lending services.

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

The Sales during the year 2018-19 are lower at Rs. 73,52,997 /- as compared to Rs. 75,89,831 /-in the previous year on account of economic recession resulting in award of lesser number of contracts.

SWOT

Our strength is our determination and team work, weakness is the low equity base, opportunities are multiples and threats are the vibrations in the economy and government policies.

The financial highlights are as under: -

Sales for the year 2018-2019 73,52,997 Profit after tax 474,892 Paid up equity share capital as on 31st Mar2019 220,440,000

INTERNAL CONTROL

The Company has adequate internal control system, commensurate with the size of its operations. Adequate records and documents are maintained as required by laws. The Companys audit Committee reviewed the internal control system. All efforts are being made to make the internal control systems more effective.

OUTLOOK/OPPORTUNITIES

• Infusion of additional capital by way of equity in line with Basel-III norms

• Shareholding of public sector banks to be divested in a phased manner by increasing shareholding of Indian citizens

• Reserve Bank of India to create framework for license of small banks and for other differentiated banks

• Six new Debt Recovery Tribunals to be set up to recover Non Performing Assets

• Banks will be encouraged to extend long term loans to infrastructure sector with flexible structuring

• Banks will be permitted to raise long term funds for lending to infrastructure sector with minimum regulatory pre-emption such as Cash Reserve Ratio, Statutory Liquidity Ratio and Priority Sector Lending.

Financial sector

• liberalization of American Depository Receipts / Global Depository Receipts regime to allow issuance of depository receipts on all permissible securities

• withdrawal of restrictions and deepening of currency derivative markets and corporate bond market

• International settlement of Indian debt securities allowed

• Uniform Know Your Customers (KYC) norms for entire financial services sector and inter-usability of the KYC records

• Single DMAT account for all financial products

• Similar tax treatment for pension fund and mutual fund linked retirement plan.

DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE.

The financials of the Company has prepared by ensuring the objectivity, credibility, and correctness through proper financial reporting and disclosure processes, internal control, risk management policies and processes, tax policies, compliance and legal requirements and associated matters

RISKS AND CONCERNS

In any business, risks and prospects are inseparable. As a responsible management, the Companys principal Endeavour is to maximize returns. The Company continues to take all steps necessary to minimize its expenses through detailed studies and interaction with experts.

HUMAN RESOURCES POLICIES

Human capital is a very important asset in a media company. Over the years, the Company has built up a human resource structure, which has enabled the Company to grow and take up challenges. The Company has a qualified team of professionals.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statement in this Managements Discussion and Analysis detailing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, estimates, expectations or predictions are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys operations include global and Indian demand-supply conditions, finished goods prices, feedstock availability and prices, cyclical demand and pricing in the Companys principal markets, changes in Government regulations, tax regimes, economic developments within India and the countries within which the Company conducts business and other factors such as litigation and labour negotiations.