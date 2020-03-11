Satkar Finlease Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.43
-0.12
7.51
-3.69
Other operating items
Operating
-1.43
-0.12
7.51
-3.69
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-1.43
-0.12
7.51
-3.69
Equity raised
48.29
48.19
45.69
37.09
Investing
0
-0.5
0.5
8.27
Financing
16.85
19.97
17.57
6.58
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
63.71
67.54
71.27
48.25
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.