Satkar Finlease Ltd Balance Sheet

1.73
(-4.95%)
Mar 11, 2020|10:54:17 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

22.04

22.04

22.04

19.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

24.17

24.12

24.07

18.62

Net Worth

46.21

46.16

46.11

37.66

Minority Interest

Debt

7.87

8.98

10.99

6.58

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

54.08

55.14

57.1

44.24

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.02

Intangible Assets

Investments

8.57

8.57

9.07

8.57

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0.01

0.01

0

Networking Capital

25.32

25.97

47.25

35.63

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.05

0.05

0.05

0.09

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

26.85

27.3

48.22

36.32

Sundry Creditors

-0.09

-0.09

-0.09

-0.09

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.49

-1.29

-0.93

-0.69

Cash

0.02

0.83

0.75

0.03

Total Assets

33.93

35.39

57.09

44.25

