Satkar Finlease Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
22.04
22.04
22.04
19.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.17
24.12
24.07
18.62
Net Worth
46.21
46.16
46.11
37.66
Minority Interest
Debt
7.87
8.98
10.99
6.58
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
54.08
55.14
57.1
44.24
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
8.57
8.57
9.07
8.57
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.01
0.01
0
Networking Capital
25.32
25.97
47.25
35.63
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.09
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
26.85
27.3
48.22
36.32
Sundry Creditors
-0.09
-0.09
-0.09
-0.09
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.49
-1.29
-0.93
-0.69
Cash
0.02
0.83
0.75
0.03
Total Assets
33.93
35.39
57.09
44.25
