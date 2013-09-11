To the Members of

Sattva Engineering Construction Private Limited, {CIN: U45201TN2005PTC058383)

Old No 149, New No. 64, 4th Floor, Greams Road, Chennai 600006

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Sattva Engineering Construction Private Limited, (CIN: U45201TN2005PTC058383) ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information,

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, profit, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

There are no Key Audit matters determined to be communicated.

Responsibility of Management for Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to

liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Said Order.

W.,

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) A separate report on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company as required under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2Q13 is issued in Annexure II to this report.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 31(b) to the financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv.

(I) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested, (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(II) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

;

(Ill) Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Clause (e) of Rule 11 contain any material mis-statement.

v. No dividend has been declared or paid by the company during the year.

vi. Based on our examination carried out in accordance with the Implementation Guidance on Reporting on Audit Trail under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014 (Revised 2024 Edition) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, which included test checks, we report that the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. Our examination of the audit trail was in the context of an audit of financial statements carried out in accordance with the Standard of Auditing and only to the extent required by Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014. We have not carried out any audit or examination of the audit trail beyond the matters required by the aforesaid Rule 11(g) nor have we carried out any standalone audit or examination of the audit trail."

For NathairSfXo.,

Chartered AccoWt^nts (Firm ReAs^ratiomNo. 002429S)

CA Rajagopalakrishnan R Partner

Membership No.: 200442 Chennai, 2nd September 2024 UDIN: 24200442BKAIEE7826

ANNEXURE I TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF SATTVA ENGINEERING CONSTRUCTION PRIVATE LIMITED Pursuant to paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Companies (Audit Report) Order, 2020

i.

a.

1. The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property Plant & Equipment.

2. There are no intangible assets held by the company.

b. These Property Plant & Equipment of the Company have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company, except as reported below:

Relevant line item in the Balance sheet Plant Property & Equipment Description of item of property 900 sq.ft of Landwith 3200 sqft of Office Building area in the 4th Floor with Parking area for 4 cars at building know as Creams Dugar in Greams Road, Chennai Gross carrying value Rs. Lakhs 183.38 Title deeds held in the name of S SESHADR! Whether title deed holder is a promoter, director or relative# of promoter*/director or employee of promoter/director DIRECTOR Property held since which date 11-09-2013 Reason for not being held in the name of the company** The Property was purchased in the name of S Seshadri Director of the company as, at the time of purchase, the bankers of the company expressed their inability to provide a loan for purchase of the said property and the company was forced to approach another bank for the same. As the bankers did not issue a no objection certificate to the company to avail multiple banking facilities, the property was purchased in the name of the Director. An unconditional undertaking was obtained from the director that the property belongs to the company and will be transferred to the company on demand. There are no disputes as to the title of the property

d. The Company has not revalued its Property Plant & Equipment (including Right of Use Assets) or intangible assets or both.

e. No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. a. Physical verification of inventory has been carried out by the management of the Company at regular intervals and in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification is appropriate. No discrepancies in excess of 10% or more in each class of inventory were noticed during such verification.

b. Quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with banks sanctioning working capital limits are generally in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

iii. a. The Company has not granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies or other parties and reporting under these paragraphs is not applicable.

iv. In respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security, the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits.

vi. Maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under subsection (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013

vii. a. The company has committed certain defaults in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities. However, there are no arrears of such dues for more than 6 months from the date on which they became payable as on the last day of the financial year.

b. There are no statutory dues referred to in clause (a) above, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii. There are no transactions not recorded in the books of accounts and surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income tax Act 1961.

ix.a. The company has not defaulted on any loans or borrowings from a financial institution, bank, Government or dues to debenture holders.

b. The Company has not been declared as a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c. Term loans were applied for the purposes for which those were raised.

d. Funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes.

e. The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f. The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. a. No moneys were raised by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments).

b. The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully, partly or optionally convertible debentures during the year.

xi.a. No fraud by the company or fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

b. No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company.

xiii. All transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv.a, The Company is not covered by the requirements of internal audit under section 138 of the Companies Act.

xv. The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

xvi. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act.

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year or in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial

ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial

liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention , which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fail due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx. a. There are no unspent amounts in respect of CSR projects. There are no ongoing projects.

b. There are no unspent amounts under sub section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act in respect of ongoing CSR projects.

For Nathan^Tcby

Chartered Accoun\$As (Firm Registration No. 002429S)

s

no\

CA Rajagopala Krishnan R Partner

Chennai, 2nd September 2024 UDIN: 24200442BKAIEE7826

ANNEXURE II TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF SATTVA ENGINEERING CONSTRUCTION PRIVATE LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (I) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the

Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SATTVA ENGINEERING CONSTRUCTION PRIVATE LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in ail material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence We have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, the Company has adequate Internal Financial Controls in place and such controls were operating effectively.

For Nathan & Co.,

Ch a rtered/J^fSbqu ntants (Firm Reg(stratio<yWo. 002429S) \ \ j

CA Rajagopalakrishnan R Partner

Membership No.: 200442 Chennai, 2nd September 2024 UDIN: 24200442BKAIEE7826