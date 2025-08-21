No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
1
1
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
23.03
18.47
17.43
Net Worth
24.03
19.47
18.43
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,589.35
|44.77
|4,93,719.34
|3,485.3
|0.95
|33,470.73
|522.68
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
330.85
|62.78
|68,982.89
|127.85
|0.52
|3,925.3
|41.36
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
44.57
|30.74
|26,915.82
|139.77
|0.67
|1,293.98
|24.33
K E C International Ltd
KEC
821.5
|66.57
|21,868.33
|36.83
|0.67
|4,029.94
|191.47
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd
KPIL
1,278.1
|28.9
|21,826.44
|200.76
|0.7
|5,039.74
|420.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Greams Dugar 4th Flr NorthWing,
Old #.149 New #.64 Greams Rd,
Tamil Nadu - 600006
Tel: +91 80 1555 6979
Website: http://www.sattvaengg.in
Email: investor.relation@sattvaengg.in
Summary
