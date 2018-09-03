iifl-logo-icon 1
Satya Miners & Transporters Ltd Balance Sheet

3.2
(-4.76%)
Sep 3, 2018|03:24:02 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

5.45

5.45

5.45

5.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.6

1.69

1.76

1.75

Net Worth

7.05

7.14

7.21

7.2

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

7.05

7.14

7.21

7.2

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.9

2

2.03

1.72

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

5.12

5.11

5.11

5.3

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

5.16

5.15

5.14

5.86

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

-0.02

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.03

-0.03

-0.01

-0.54

Cash

0.03

0.02

0.08

0.2

Total Assets

7.05

7.13

7.22

7.22

