Satya Miners & Transporters Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
5.45
5.45
5.45
5.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.6
1.69
1.76
1.75
Net Worth
7.05
7.14
7.21
7.2
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
7.05
7.14
7.21
7.2
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.9
2
2.03
1.72
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
5.12
5.11
5.11
5.3
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
5.16
5.15
5.14
5.86
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
-0.02
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
-0.03
-0.01
-0.54
Cash
0.03
0.02
0.08
0.2
Total Assets
7.05
7.13
7.22
7.22
