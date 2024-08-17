Summary

Satya Miners & Transporters Ltd was originally incorporated on December 12, 1975 under the Companies Act, 1956 as Satya Investments Limited in the State of West Bengal. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Satya Miners & Transporters Limited pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 2nd July, 1986 issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. The Company is registered as a Non-Banking Finance Company with Reserve Bank of India and is mainly engaged in financing and investment activities as its principal business. The Company also invest in equities through the secondary markets and in debt instruments of varying maturities through mutual funds. . In addition, Satya also looks for investment opportunities where it can acquire a strategic stake into other business. Company?s major activities are carried out at its Kolkata offices. Mr. Raghu Hari Dalmia is the Promoter of the Company. In 1976, the Company made an Initial Public Offering of Shares and listed the shares on the Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited.In 2007, Four Companies namely Swadha Investment Co. Limited, Guha Mozumdar Housing Finance Co. Limited, Epic Mercantiles Limited and Eik River Ceramics Limited amalgamated with the Company.Later on, Lions Commercial Co. Limited amalgamated with the Company in 2009.

