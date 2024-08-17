Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹3.2
Prev. Close₹3.36
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.06
Day's High₹3.2
Day's Low₹3.2
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹12.81
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.74
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
5.45
5.45
5.45
5.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.6
1.69
1.76
1.75
Net Worth
7.05
7.14
7.21
7.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
-0.04
-0.29
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Amit Shaw
Managing Director
Arun Bhanubhai Vaghasiya
Director
Shikha Sachdeva
Director
Raman Kumar Aggarwal
Director
Sunil Girotra
Director
Shambhuprasad Lakkad
Additional Director
Rahul Ashokkumar
Additional Director
Ajay Bansilal Patil
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Satya Miners & Transporters Ltd
Summary
Satya Miners & Transporters Ltd was originally incorporated on December 12, 1975 under the Companies Act, 1956 as Satya Investments Limited in the State of West Bengal. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Satya Miners & Transporters Limited pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 2nd July, 1986 issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. The Company is registered as a Non-Banking Finance Company with Reserve Bank of India and is mainly engaged in financing and investment activities as its principal business. The Company also invest in equities through the secondary markets and in debt instruments of varying maturities through mutual funds. . In addition, Satya also looks for investment opportunities where it can acquire a strategic stake into other business. Company?s major activities are carried out at its Kolkata offices. Mr. Raghu Hari Dalmia is the Promoter of the Company. In 1976, the Company made an Initial Public Offering of Shares and listed the shares on the Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited.In 2007, Four Companies namely Swadha Investment Co. Limited, Guha Mozumdar Housing Finance Co. Limited, Epic Mercantiles Limited and Eik River Ceramics Limited amalgamated with the Company.Later on, Lions Commercial Co. Limited amalgamated with the Company in 2009.
