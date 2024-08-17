iifl-logo-icon 1
Satya Miners & Transporters Ltd Share Price

3.2
(-4.76%)
Sep 3, 2018|03:24:02 PM

Satya Miners & Transporters Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

3.2

Prev. Close

3.36

Turnover(Lac.)

0.06

Day's High

3.2

Day's Low

3.2

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

12.81

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.74

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Satya Miners & Transporters Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Satya Miners & Transporters Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Demat Account

Trading Account

Satya Miners & Transporters Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:59 AM
Dec-2018Sep-2018Jun-2018Mar-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Satya Miners & Transporters Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

5.45

5.45

5.45

5.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.6

1.69

1.76

1.75

Net Worth

7.05

7.14

7.21

7.2

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0

-0.04

-0.29

0

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Satya Miners & Transporters Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Satya Miners & Transporters Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Amit Shaw

Managing Director

Arun Bhanubhai Vaghasiya

Director

Shikha Sachdeva

Director

Raman Kumar Aggarwal

Director

Sunil Girotra

Director

Shambhuprasad Lakkad

Additional Director

Rahul Ashokkumar

Additional Director

Ajay Bansilal Patil

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Satya Miners & Transporters Ltd

Summary

Satya Miners & Transporters Ltd was originally incorporated on December 12, 1975 under the Companies Act, 1956 as Satya Investments Limited in the State of West Bengal. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Satya Miners & Transporters Limited pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 2nd July, 1986 issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. The Company is registered as a Non-Banking Finance Company with Reserve Bank of India and is mainly engaged in financing and investment activities as its principal business. The Company also invest in equities through the secondary markets and in debt instruments of varying maturities through mutual funds. . In addition, Satya also looks for investment opportunities where it can acquire a strategic stake into other business. Company?s major activities are carried out at its Kolkata offices. Mr. Raghu Hari Dalmia is the Promoter of the Company. In 1976, the Company made an Initial Public Offering of Shares and listed the shares on the Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited.In 2007, Four Companies namely Swadha Investment Co. Limited, Guha Mozumdar Housing Finance Co. Limited, Epic Mercantiles Limited and Eik River Ceramics Limited amalgamated with the Company.Later on, Lions Commercial Co. Limited amalgamated with the Company in 2009.
