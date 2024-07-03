Saumya Consultants Ltd Summary

Saumya Consultants Limited was originally incorporated on 15th December 1993 as Saumya Consultants Private Limited. The Company was converted to Public Company and the name was changed to Saumya Consultants Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata, dated 8th day of February, 1996. The Company registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a Non-Banking Financial Company, is presently engaged in business of investment in securities & mutual funds, inter corporate loans, and such allied fund based activities.The industry structure relevant to the Companys operations is mainly concerned with the loans and advances. Investment in Securities can be related to high returns and low expenses with the process of liberalization and deregulation in the country. The policies of the government have made this area as an attributive option for financial service companies. Investment in mutual funds can be related to steady flow of income, high capital appreciation with high income & providing income or capital appreciation with tax benefits. The Company does the business of financing and advancing short term and long term loans, credits, to individuals or associations of person by a whatever name called either on securities such as land, buildings or part thereof, machinery, plants, shares, debentures, government securities, stock certificates, life insurance policies, units, stock-in-trade or on guarantee on such terms as may seem expedient and to release or discharge any debt or obligation owing to the company.NBFCs have been actively fuelling the growth of the economy - especially the infrastructure part of the economy and have been supplementing the Banking system effectively and thus enhancing competition and diversification in the financial sector. The NBFCs attracted substantial investments during recent years both from the retail and wholesale side. The growth has been significant during this year. The NBFCs have been catalysts in accelerating the growth in the semi urban and rural areas. The projections made by RBI and other financial forecasts give substantial growth opportunities for the industry in the coming years.