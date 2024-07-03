Summary

Saumya Consultants Limited was originally incorporated on 15th December 1993 as Saumya Consultants Private Limited. The Company was converted to Public Company and the name was changed to Saumya Consultants Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata, dated 8th day of February, 1996. The Company registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a Non-Banking Financial Company, is presently engaged in business of investment in securities & mutual funds, inter corporate loans, and such allied fund based activities.The industry structure relevant to the Companys operations is mainly concerned with the loans and advances. Investment in Securities can be related to high returns and low expenses with the process of liberalization and deregulation in the country. The policies of the government have made this area as an attributive option for financial service companies. Investment in mutual funds can be related to steady flow of income, high capital appreciation with high income & providing income or capital appreciation with tax benefits. The Company does the business of financing and advancing short term and long term loans, credits, to individuals or associations of person by a whatever name called either on securities such as land, buildings or part thereof, machinery, plants, shares, debentures, government securities, stock certificates, life insurance policies, units, stock-in-trade or on guarantee on such terms as may se

Read More