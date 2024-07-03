SectorFinance
Open₹348
Prev. Close₹333.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.29
Day's High₹350
Day's Low₹317
52 Week's High₹424
52 Week's Low₹108
Book Value₹193.35
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)218.95
P/E7.48
EPS44.58
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.91
6.91
6.91
6.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
102.19
80.8
81.71
74.13
Net Worth
109.1
87.71
88.62
81.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.46
-0.75
-1.03
-3.28
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
ARUN KUMAR AGARWALLA
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sudha Agarwalla
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sandeep Kumar Pareek
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Nidhi Dhanuka
Independent Non Exe. Director
SHAMBHU NATH MODI
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mohit Gaddhyan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ankita Drolia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Saumya Consultants Ltd
Summary
Saumya Consultants Limited was originally incorporated on 15th December 1993 as Saumya Consultants Private Limited. The Company was converted to Public Company and the name was changed to Saumya Consultants Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata, dated 8th day of February, 1996. The Company registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a Non-Banking Financial Company, is presently engaged in business of investment in securities & mutual funds, inter corporate loans, and such allied fund based activities.The industry structure relevant to the Companys operations is mainly concerned with the loans and advances. Investment in Securities can be related to high returns and low expenses with the process of liberalization and deregulation in the country. The policies of the government have made this area as an attributive option for financial service companies. Investment in mutual funds can be related to steady flow of income, high capital appreciation with high income & providing income or capital appreciation with tax benefits. The Company does the business of financing and advancing short term and long term loans, credits, to individuals or associations of person by a whatever name called either on securities such as land, buildings or part thereof, machinery, plants, shares, debentures, government securities, stock certificates, life insurance policies, units, stock-in-trade or on guarantee on such terms as may se
Read More
The Saumya Consultants Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹317 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Saumya Consultants Ltd is ₹218.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Saumya Consultants Ltd is 7.48 and 1.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Saumya Consultants Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Saumya Consultants Ltd is ₹108 and ₹424 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Saumya Consultants Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.03%, 3 Years at -0.50%, 1 Year at 197.00%, 6 Month at 60.83%, 3 Month at 51.04% and 1 Month at 27.69%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.