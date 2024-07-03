iifl-logo-icon 1
Saumya Consultants Ltd Share Price

317
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open348
  • Day's High350
  • 52 Wk High424
  • Prev. Close333.65
  • Day's Low317
  • 52 Wk Low 108
  • Turnover (lac)3.29
  • P/E7.48
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value193.35
  • EPS44.58
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)218.95
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Saumya Consultants Ltd KEY RATIOS

Saumya Consultants Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

Saumya Consultants Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Saumya Consultants Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:09 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.87%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.87%

Non-Promoter- 45.12%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 45.12%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Saumya Consultants Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.91

6.91

6.91

6.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

102.19

80.8

81.71

74.13

Net Worth

109.1

87.71

88.62

81.04

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.46

-0.75

-1.03

-3.28

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Saumya Consultants Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Saumya Consultants Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

ARUN KUMAR AGARWALLA

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sudha Agarwalla

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sandeep Kumar Pareek

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Nidhi Dhanuka

Independent Non Exe. Director

SHAMBHU NATH MODI

Independent Non Exe. Director

Mohit Gaddhyan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ankita Drolia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Saumya Consultants Ltd

Summary

Saumya Consultants Limited was originally incorporated on 15th December 1993 as Saumya Consultants Private Limited. The Company was converted to Public Company and the name was changed to Saumya Consultants Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata, dated 8th day of February, 1996. The Company registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a Non-Banking Financial Company, is presently engaged in business of investment in securities & mutual funds, inter corporate loans, and such allied fund based activities.The industry structure relevant to the Companys operations is mainly concerned with the loans and advances. Investment in Securities can be related to high returns and low expenses with the process of liberalization and deregulation in the country. The policies of the government have made this area as an attributive option for financial service companies. Investment in mutual funds can be related to steady flow of income, high capital appreciation with high income & providing income or capital appreciation with tax benefits. The Company does the business of financing and advancing short term and long term loans, credits, to individuals or associations of person by a whatever name called either on securities such as land, buildings or part thereof, machinery, plants, shares, debentures, government securities, stock certificates, life insurance policies, units, stock-in-trade or on guarantee on such terms as may se
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Saumya Consultants Ltd share price today?

The Saumya Consultants Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹317 today.

What is the Market Cap of Saumya Consultants Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Saumya Consultants Ltd is ₹218.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Saumya Consultants Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Saumya Consultants Ltd is 7.48 and 1.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Saumya Consultants Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Saumya Consultants Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Saumya Consultants Ltd is ₹108 and ₹424 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Saumya Consultants Ltd?

Saumya Consultants Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.03%, 3 Years at -0.50%, 1 Year at 197.00%, 6 Month at 60.83%, 3 Month at 51.04% and 1 Month at 27.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Saumya Consultants Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Saumya Consultants Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.88 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 45.12 %

