TO THE MEMBERS OF SAUMYA CONSULTANTS LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of Saumya Consultants Limited ("theCompany") which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Ind AS and accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and profit/loss, total comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) ofthe Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the AuditorsResponsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of theCompany in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Indiatogether with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our otherethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the auditevidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our auditof the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of thefinancial statements as a whole, and informing our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. There is no key matter to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance Report, and Shareholder Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with governance for the standalone Ind AS financial statement

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act,2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a trueand fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changesin equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India,including Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includesmaintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of theassets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and applicationof appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that arereasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls thatwere operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to thepreparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statement that give a true and fair view and arefree from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability tocontinue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the goingconcern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations,or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of Standalone Ind AS financial statement

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Ind AS financial statements as awhole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report thatincludes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an auditconducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements canarise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

A further description of the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements is included in Annexure A. This description forms part of our auditors report.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure B a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, and the Cash Flow Statementand the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. f) With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financial Control over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure C". g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i) The Company does not have any pending litigation which would impact its financial position. ii) The Company does not have any long-term contracts requiring a provision for material foreseeable losses. iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in notes to accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (‘Intermediaries) with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (‘Funding Parties) with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our attention that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e) as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year and therefore compliance of section 113 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not required. vi) The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023.

Based on our examination which included test checks, the company have used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For A.K. Meharia & Associates Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.324666E (A.K. Meharia) Place: Kolkata Partner Dated: 29/05/2024 Membership Number: 053918 UDIN: 24053918BKCBCD1748

Annexure - A to the Auditors Report

Responsibilities for Audit of Financial Statement

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

1. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

2. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(I) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

3. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

4. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

5. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope andtiming of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control thatwe identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethicalrequirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters thatmay reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were ofmost significance in the audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key auditmatters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosureabout the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not becommunicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected tooutweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

For A.K. Meharia & Associates Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.324666E (A.K. Meharia) Place: Kolkata Partner Dated: 29/05/2024 Membership Number: 053918 UDIN: 24053918BKCBCD1748

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 of our report of even date) i) a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipments.

(B) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no intangible assets held by the company. b) Property, Plant and Equipments have been physically verified by the Management at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties disclosed in the financial statement are held in the name of the Company. d) The company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment or intangible assets or both during the year. e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made there under. ii) a) The inventory has been physically verified at reasonable interval by the management. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification is appropriate having regard to the size of the company and nature of its operation. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared to books of accounts. b) The company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets; Accordingly, the said clause is not applicable to the company. iii) a) As the Company is a Non- Banking Finance Company (NBFC) holding Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India and having its principal business to give loans and make investments, hence clause iii (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. b) In our opinion, the Company has made investments and given loans during the year. The investments made, interest and other terms and conditions on which the loan given to other parties were prima facie not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. The Company has not provided guarantees or securities during the year. c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the schedule of repayment of principal and interest are not stipulated in respect of loans provided. d) Since there is no stipulation on the principal and interest of the loans provided, clause 3(iii)(d) and (e) are not applicable. e) In respect of loan granted by the company without specifying any terms or period of repayment, the details are as follows as required in clause 3(iii)(f):

All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of Loans - Repayable on demand - - - - Without specifying any terms and period of repayment 520.75 lacs - - Total 520.75 lacs - - Percentage of loans of the total loans 100 - -

iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans, investments, guarantee and security made, where ever applicable. v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits in terms of the provisions of section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules framed there under and the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India.

vi) In our opinion, maintenance of cost records pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and audit) Rules, 2014 prescribed by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company during the year under review.

vii)a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, income-tax, sales tax, value added tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, service tax, Cess, Goods & Service Tax, cess and other material statutory dues, wherever applicable, have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

viii)There are no transactions relating to the previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. ix) (a) Based on our audit procedure and on the basis of information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to any lenders. (b) The company is not declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not taken any term loans during the year. Therefore, the said clause is not applicable to the company. (d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company. (e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. (f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. x) (a) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. (b) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause (x) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xi) (a) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no instances of whistle-blower complaints received during the year by the company; xii)In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable. xiii)According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business." (b) We have considered Internal Audit Report issued to the company during the year and covering the period up to 31st March 2024 for the period under audit; xv)According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as referred to in section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013. xvi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company is required to be registered under section 45IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and has obtained the registration.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non- Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid certificate of registration (CoR) from The Reserve Bank of India as per Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) The company is not part of any ‘group as defined in the applicable regulations/ guidelines. xvii)The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year. xviii)There is no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year, and accordingly this clause is not applicable; xix)On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date; xx) (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on ongoing projects under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 requiring a transfer to a special account in compliance with provision of sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

For A.K. Meharia & Associates

Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.324666E (A.K. Meharia) Place: Kolkata Partner Dated: 29/05/2024 Membership Number: 053918 UDIN: 24053918BKCBCD1748

Annexure - C to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies

Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SAUMYA CONSULTANTS LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.