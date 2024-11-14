Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Saumya Consultants Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the 2nd quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Dear Sir, Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations , 2015, we report the outcome of the Board Meeting held today as follows: The Meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 12:00 P.M and concluded at 1:00 P.M. The statement of Unaudited Standalone Financial results for the half year and quarter ended on September 30, 2024 is approved at the Board Meeting. A copy of Unaudited Standalone Financial results and Limited Review Report for the half year and quarter ended on September, 30, 2024 are enclosed herewith. The arrangements are being made to get the abstract of results published in the Newspapers, shortly. Kindly acknowledge the receipt. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

Saumya Consultants Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 14th day of August 2014 to transact the following business. 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the 1st quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. To consider and approve appointment and retirement of Independent Directors of the company 3. To consider and approve reconstitution of various committees and their terms of reference 4. To consider various matters including fixation of date of Annual General Meeting and other matters related to the ensuing AGM. In terms of the Code of Conduct to regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders of the Company the Trading Window will remain closed from today till the expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of financial results. Dear Sir, Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations , 2015, we report the outcome of the Board Meeting held today as follows: The Meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 2:00 PM and concluded at 2:30 PM. . The statement of Unaudited Standalone Financial results for the quarter ended on June, 2024 is approved at the Board Meeting. A copy of Unaudited Standalone Financial results and Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on June, 30, 2024 are enclosed herewith. The arrangements are being made to get the abstract of results published in the Newspapers, shortly. Kindly acknowledge the receipt. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Jun 2024 7 Jun 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held on Friday , the 7th Day of June , 2024 at 1.30 P.M at the Registered office of the Company at A-402, Mangalam , 24/26 Hemanta Basu Sarani, Kolkata- 700001 , inter -alia, to approve the following:- 1 Appointment of M/s ALPS & CO. , Chartered Accountants, 310, Todi Chambers , 2, Lal Bazar Street, Kolkata- 700001 as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 to conduct the internal audit of the Company . Kindly take the same on record and oblige.

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 15 May 2024

Saumya Consultants Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 29th day of May 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the followings: - 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Last Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024. 2. Directors Report for the year ended March 31 2024 3. The Trading Window under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 will remain closed from today till the expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of financial results. Kindly bring this to the attention to the Members and Investors. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith:- 1. Statement showing the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March, 31st, 2024. 2. Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on 31st March, 2024. 3. Cash Flow Statements as on 31st March, 2024. 4. Auditors Report on Audited Financial Results. 5. Declaration to the effect that there is Unmodified Opinion with respect to the Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March, 2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 27 May 2024

Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held on Monday, the 27th Day of May, 2024 at 10.30 A.M at the Registered office of the Company at A-402, Mangalam , 24/26 Hemanta Basu Sarani, Kolkata- 700001 and concluded at 11:00 A.M , inter -alia, to approve the following:- 1. Appointment of Anand Khandelia, Practicing Company Secretaries, Kolkata as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 to conduct the secretarial audit of the Company. Kindly take the same on record and oblige. Read less.. Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held on Monday, the 27th Day of May, 2024 at 10.30 A.M at the Registered office of the Company at A-402, Mangalam , 24/26 Hemanta Basu Sarani, Kolkata- 700001 and concluded at 11:00 A.M , inter -alia, to approve the following:- 1. Appointment of Anand Khandelia, Practicing Company Secretaries, Kolkata as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 to conduct the secretarial audit of the Company. Kindly take the same on record and oblige. Read less.. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024