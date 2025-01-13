iifl-logo-icon 1
Saumya Consultants Ltd Balance Sheet

255.65
(-1.56%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:55:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.91

6.91

6.91

6.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

102.19

80.8

81.71

74.13

Net Worth

109.1

87.71

88.62

81.04

Minority Interest

Debt

0.31

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

7.6

4.73

4.11

3.96

Total Liabilities

117.01

92.44

92.73

85

Fixed Assets

2.19

1.84

2

1.99

Intangible Assets

Investments

79.66

66.43

66.4

66

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.14

0.11

0.09

0.09

Networking Capital

29.59

17.79

18.38

9.78

Inventories

29.73

16.55

17.58

9.75

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.35

0

0.08

0.15

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.87

2.05

1.84

1.14

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.12

-0.22

-0.14

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.36

-0.69

-0.89

-1.12

Cash

0.47

0.74

0.5

0.31

Total Assets

112.05

86.91

87.37

78.17

