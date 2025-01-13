Saumya Consultants Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.91
6.91
6.91
6.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
102.19
80.8
81.71
74.13
Net Worth
109.1
87.71
88.62
81.04
Minority Interest
Debt
0.31
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
7.6
4.73
4.11
3.96
Total Liabilities
117.01
92.44
92.73
85
Fixed Assets
2.19
1.84
2
1.99
Intangible Assets
Investments
79.66
66.43
66.4
66
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.14
0.11
0.09
0.09
Networking Capital
29.59
17.79
18.38
9.78
Inventories
29.73
16.55
17.58
9.75
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.35
0
0.08
0.15
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.87
2.05
1.84
1.14
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.12
-0.22
-0.14
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.36
-0.69
-0.89
-1.12
Cash
0.47
0.74
0.5
0.31
Total Assets
112.05
86.91
87.37
78.17
