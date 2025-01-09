Saumya Consultants Ltd Management Discussions

iifl-logo-icon 1
271.8
(-5.00%)
Jan 9, 2025

The Corporate Governance and Management Discussion & Analysis Report, which form an integral part of this Report, are set out as separate Annexure, together with the Certificate from the auditors of the Company regarding compliance with the requirements of Corporate Governance as stipulated in the Listing Regulation.

DISCLOSURE AS PER SEXUAL HARRASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at workplace and has adopted a policy on prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment at workplace in line with the provisions of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder. During the financial year 2015-16, no complain had been received.

PECUNIARY RELATIONSHIP OR TRANSACTIONS OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

During the year, the Non-Executive Directors of the Company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Your Company and its Directors wish to extend their sincerest thanks to the Members of the Company, Bankers, Executives, Staff and workers at all levels for their continuous cooperation and assistance.

Place: Kolkata For and on behalf of the Board
Dated: 31st May, 2016 (Arun Kumar Agarwalla)
Managing Director
DIN: 00607272

