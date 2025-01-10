TO THE MEMBERS OF

SAVANI FINANCIALS LIMITED

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of SAVANI FINANCIALS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of Material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and its loss and other comprehensive income, Changes in Equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statement in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statement.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Emphasis of Matter

The company is having Net Worth below Rs.2 Crores as at 31st March, 2024.

However, The company is under the process of issuing up to 2,80,00,000 partly paid-up right equity shares having a face value of Rs.10 each at a price of Rs. 17.50 Per right equity share (including premium of Rs.7.50 Per right equity share) aggregating to Rs. 4900.00 Lakhs on a right basis to the existing equity shareholders of the company in the ratio of 7:1 right equity shares i.e., Seven equity shares for every one equity shares held by eligible equity shareholder on the record date, that is on April 4, 2024. The right issue proceeds shall be utilised in line with the objects of the issue as stated in

the offer document. The issue price for the rights equity share is Rs.17.50 i.e., 1.75 times of the face value of the equity shares which will result into fulfilment of minimum capital requirement criteria.

Our opinion on the Statements is not modified in respect of this matter.

Information Other than the financial statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Report on Corporate Governance, Business Responsibility Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the

aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

The financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2023 were audited by the predecessor auditor, S C A AND ASSOCIATES, Chartered Accountants, who have expressed an unmodified opinion on those financial statements vide their audit report dated 10th May, 2023.

Our conclusion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

A. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 1B(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014..

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B";

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended; in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has not paid any remuneration to its directors. Accordingly provision of Section 197 regarding remuneration are not applicable to the Company.

(h) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 1A(b) above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 1B(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014.

B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us :

i. The Company does not have any pending litigation as at 31st March, 2024.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. According to the records of the Company and the information and explanations given to us, there were no amounts required to be transferred to Investor education and protection fund.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested ( either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year and has not proposed final dividend for the year.

vi. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company w.e.f. 1st April, 2023, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instance mentioned below

the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial

year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the

same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares:

• In case of the accounting software used for maintaining its books of account, the audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled from 21from 21st February, 2024 onwards at the application layer and accordingly, such audit trail feature was not enabled for the period 1period 1st April, 2023 to 20th February, 2024.

Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 01, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

ANNEXURE - A TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including

quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. The company does not have any Right-of-use asset.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) As explained to us, physical verification of these Property, Plant and Equipment is being conducted in a phased programme by the management designed to cover all the assets over a period of three to four years, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of assets. According to the information and explanations given to us no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) As the company does not own any Immovable property, requirement of reporting under the clause 3(i)(c ) is not applicable.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) As the company does not have any inventories, reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, during any point of time of the year, no working capital has been sanctioned to the Company by the banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets, hence requirement of reporting on working capital is not applicable;

(iii) In respect of the investments in, guarantee or security provided, loans, secured or unsecured,

granted by the Company to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties:

(a) As the companys principal business is to give loans, requirement of reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order in respect of loans or advances to any other entity is not applicable;

(b) The Company being a Non Banking Finance Company (NBFC), registered under provisions of RBI Act, 1934. In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the investment made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest; Any guarantee has not been provided and security has not been given to any party during the year;

(c) As the company has not given any loan or advance other than Staff loan, requirement for the reporting under clause 3(iii)(c) is not applicable.

(d) As the company has not given any loan or advance, the question of overdue payment does not arise and requirement for the reporting under clause 3(iii)(d) is not applicable.

(e) as the companys principal business is to give loans, requirement of reporting under clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order in respect of renewal or extension or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans is not applicable;

(f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no loan or

advances, in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment, has been granted. No loans have been granted to Promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013;

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security, have been complied with.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 of the Act, and the rules framed thereunder.

(vi) As the company is not covered by section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with applicable rules made under the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the order are not applicable to the company.

(vii) (a)According to the records of the Company and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been regularly depositing with the appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income tax, Sales-Tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, Value added Tax, Goods and Service Tax and any other statutory dues applicable to it. As informed to us, the Company was not liable to deposit any amount in respect of any Excise Duty and Cess during the year. There are no undisputed statutory dues as referred to above as at 31st March, 2024 outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(b) There were no amounts of statutory dues pending for depositing on account of any dispute;

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given by

the management, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) As the company has not taken any term loans, the question of reporting on the application of such loans for the same purpose of raising does not arise;

(d) On an overall examination of the Financial Statements of the Company, funds raised on

short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company

(e) As the company does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies, the question of reporting on raising any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures does not arise;

(f) As the company does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies, the question of reporting on raising of loan on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies does not arise;

(x) (a) As the company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments), hence question of reporting on the application of said money for the same purpose of raising does not arise;

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company and no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during

the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year.

(c) As represented by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a)In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the

size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of registration under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934:

(a) The company holds a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 for operating as a Non-Banking Financial Company, and a separate report has been issued to the Board of Directors in terms of the RBI Master

ANNEXURE - B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SAVANI FINANCIALS LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures

that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an internal financial controls with reference to financial statements as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.