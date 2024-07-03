Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹22.69
Prev. Close₹21.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.43
Day's High₹22.69
Day's Low₹20.76
52 Week's High₹25.94
52 Week's Low₹16.21
Book Value₹13.08
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)65.6
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4
4
4
4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.9
-1.9
-1.82
-1.84
Net Worth
0.1
2.1
2.18
2.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.36
-0.21
0.06
0.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,347.05
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,684.45
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
145.45
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
296.55
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
446.35
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Deepa Tracy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Praful Natranjan Sheth
Independent Director
Ajay Patadia
Non Executive Director
PURVI RAMESH AMBANI
Independent Director
Jitendra Laxmidas Negandhi
Independent Director
Ravishankar Ramamoorthy
Independent Director
Vikrant Ponkshe
Reports by Savani Financials Ltd
Summary
Savani Financials Limited, is a medium size Non-Banking Financial Services Company engaged in the sole business of providing financial services. It offers asset based finance, investments, and advisory syndication services. The Company was incorporated on December 21, 1983 and went public on September 13, 1994. The Company has been accumulating losses and in FY 2013, it continued with thrust on recoveries, cost efficiencies, loss monitoring and strict credit norms.The management of the Company is looking to identify niche segments revive business and is also exploring the possibility of venturing into a new business to augment resources.
The Savani Financials Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹20.76 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Savani Financials Ltd is ₹65.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Savani Financials Ltd is 0 and 1.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Savani Financials Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Savani Financials Ltd is ₹16.21 and ₹25.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Savani Financials Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.72%, 3 Years at 21.81%, 1 Year at 21.66%, 6 Month at 0.46%, 3 Month at 15.00% and 1 Month at 16.35%.
