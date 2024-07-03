iifl-logo-icon 1
Savani Financials Ltd Share Price

20.76
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open22.69
  • Day's High22.69
  • 52 Wk High25.94
  • Prev. Close21.85
  • Day's Low20.76
  • 52 Wk Low 16.21
  • Turnover (lac)3.43
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value13.08
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)65.6
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Savani Financials Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

22.69

Prev. Close

21.85

Turnover(Lac.)

3.43

Day's High

22.69

Day's Low

20.76

52 Week's High

25.94

52 Week's Low

16.21

Book Value

13.08

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

65.6

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Savani Financials Ltd Corporate Action

12 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Jun, 2024

arrow

5 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

27 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Savani Financials Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found





Savani Financials Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:20 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 24.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Savani Financials Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4

4

4

4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.9

-1.9

-1.82

-1.84

Net Worth

0.1

2.1

2.18

2.16

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.36

-0.21

0.06

0.07

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Savani Financials Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,347.05

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,684.45

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

145.45

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

296.55

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

446.35

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Savani Financials Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Deepa Tracy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Praful Natranjan Sheth

Independent Director

Ajay Patadia

Non Executive Director

PURVI RAMESH AMBANI

Independent Director

Jitendra Laxmidas Negandhi

Independent Director

Ravishankar Ramamoorthy

Independent Director

Vikrant Ponkshe

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Savani Financials Ltd

Summary

Savani Financials Limited, is a medium size Non-Banking Financial Services Company engaged in the sole business of providing financial services. It offers asset based finance, investments, and advisory syndication services. The Company was incorporated on December 21, 1983 and went public on September 13, 1994. The Company has been accumulating losses and in FY 2013, it continued with thrust on recoveries, cost efficiencies, loss monitoring and strict credit norms.The management of the Company is looking to identify niche segments revive business and is also exploring the possibility of venturing into a new business to augment resources.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Savani Financials Ltd share price today?

The Savani Financials Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹20.76 today.

What is the Market Cap of Savani Financials Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Savani Financials Ltd is ₹65.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Savani Financials Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Savani Financials Ltd is 0 and 1.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Savani Financials Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Savani Financials Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Savani Financials Ltd is ₹16.21 and ₹25.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Savani Financials Ltd?

Savani Financials Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.72%, 3 Years at 21.81%, 1 Year at 21.66%, 6 Month at 0.46%, 3 Month at 15.00% and 1 Month at 16.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Savani Financials Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Savani Financials Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.00 %

