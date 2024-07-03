iifl-logo-icon 1
20.01
(-4.90%)
Jan 14, 2025|11:52:00 AM

Savani Financials Ltd Summary

Savani Financials Limited, is a medium size Non-Banking Financial Services Company engaged in the sole business of providing financial services. It offers asset based finance, investments, and advisory syndication services. The Company was incorporated on December 21, 1983 and went public on September 13, 1994. The Company has been accumulating losses and in FY 2013, it continued with thrust on recoveries, cost efficiencies, loss monitoring and strict credit norms.The management of the Company is looking to identify niche segments revive business and is also exploring the possibility of venturing into a new business to augment resources.

