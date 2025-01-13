Savani Financials Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4
4
4
4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.9
-1.9
-1.82
-1.84
Net Worth
0.1
2.1
2.18
2.16
Minority Interest
Debt
2.21
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.31
2.1
2.18
2.16
Fixed Assets
0.08
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
1.75
1.65
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.13
0.06
0.05
0.08
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.48
0.09
0.07
0.1
Sundry Creditors
-0.18
-0.02
-0.01
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.17
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
Cash
2.11
2.04
0.37
0.43
Total Assets
2.32
2.1
2.17
2.16
