Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 22 Oct 2024

SAVANI FINANCIALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Reg 29 of SEBI(LODR)Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the meeting of Direct Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today Friday, October 25, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the following matters: 1.Increase in Authorize Capital of the Company 2.Increase in Borrowing Limits of the Company Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today Friday, October 25, 2024, have inter - alia considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations, Increase in Authorize Capital of Company and Increase in Borrowing Limit of the Company Read less.. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

SAVANI FINANCIALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Monday August 12 2024 to consider and take on record the following: 1.Unaudited Standalone Financial Results (with Limited Review Report) for the quarter ended June 30 2024 2.The draft scheme of ESOP framed by the Company as per the provisions of SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefit & Sweat Equity Shares) Regulations 2021 for its approval 3.Any other business which forms part of the agenda paper Further pursuant to SEBI (PIT) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code of Conduct and Internal Procedures for regulating monitoring and reporting of trading by Insiders and Code of practices and procedures for fair disclosure of UPSI the trading window of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 is closed from July 01 2024 and shall reopen after expiry of 48 hours from declaration of Unaudited Financial Results. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today Monday, August 12, 2024, have inter - alia considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations, Savani Financials Employee Stock Option Scheme 2024 (ESOS 2024/ Scheme) and several other agendas as mentioned in the letter. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Jun 2024 12 Jun 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on today i.e. Wednesday, June 12, 2024, have inter - alia considered and approved the Notice convening 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) along with the Board Report and Report on Management Discussion and Analysis which forms part of the Board Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 of the Company which will be held on Monday, July 08, 2024, through video conferencing (VC) or other audio-visual means (OAVM)

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 8 May 2024

SAVANI FINANCIALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 16 2024 to consider inter alia: 1. To consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. 2. Any other business which forms part of the Agenda Paper. Further pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code of Conduct and Internal Procedures for regulating monitoring and reporting of trading by Insiders and Code of practices and procedures for fair disclosure of unpublished price sensitive information the trading window of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 is closed from Monday April 01 2024 and shall reopen after expiry of 48 hours from declaration of Financial Results. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, May 16, 2024, have inter - alia considered and approved the following 1. The Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 along with Auditors Report, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. 2. Constiution of the Risk Management Committee as per Chapter VI of Master Direction - RBI (NBFC - Scale Based Regulation) Directions, 2023 and Regulation 21 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. 3. Constitution of the Credit Risk Committee (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Apr 2024 10 Apr 2024

Based on the recommendation of NRC, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 has inter - alia considered and approved 1. Appointment of Mrs. Purvi Ramesh Ambani (DIN: 06546129) as an Additional Director in the category of Non - Executive Non - Independent Director of the Company, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company. 2. Appointment of Mr. Jitendra Laxmidas Negandhi (DIN: 00787799) as an Additional Director in the category of Non - Executive Independent Director of the Company, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company. 3.Appointment of Mr. Ravishankar Ramamoorthy (DIN:01907858) as an Additional Director in the category of Non - Executive Independent Director of the Company, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company. 4. Reconstitution of Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Stakeholder Relation and Share Transfer Committee and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

Board Meeting 22 Mar 2024 19 Mar 2024

We wish to inform that the meeting of Rights Issue Oversight Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, March 22, 2024 inter alia to consider, discuss and decide matters in connection with the Rights Issue, including the specific term of the Rights Issue, such as the determination of the Rights Issue price and related payment mechanism, Rights Issue size, Rights entitlement ratio, the record date and issue period of the Rights Issue This is to inform you that Rights Issue Oversight Committee of the Board at its meeting held today i.e. 22.03.2024 has interalia approved the terms and conditions of the Rights Issue that are enclosed herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/03/2024) Corrigendum to the Outcome of the Rights Issue Oversight Committee Meeting dated March 22, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.03.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024

The Company hereby informs that based on the recommendation of NRC, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on February 02, 2024 has inter - alia considered and approved 1. appointment of Mr. Vikrant Ponkshe (DIN: 06985597) as an Additional Director in the category of Non - Executive Independent Director for the period of 5 years subject to approval by shareholders of the Company at General Meeting. 2. Reconstitution of Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Stakeholder Relation and Share Transfer Committee and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

Board Meeting 17 Jan 2024 11 Jan 2024