iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Savani Financials Ltd AGM

21.74
(2.64%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:46:00 PM

Savani Financial CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM8 Jul 202412 Jun 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on today i.e. Wednesday, June 12, 2024, have inter - alia considered and approved the Notice convening 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) along with the Board Report and Report on Management Discussion and Analysis which forms part of the Board Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 of the Company which will be held on Monday, July 08, 2024, through video conferencing (VC) or other audio-visual means (OAVM) Pursuant to SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby submit Notice of the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company which will be held on Monday, July 08, 2024 at 11:30 am (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.06.2024) Transcript of the Fortieth Annual General Meeting of the Company held on July 08, 2024 at 11:30 am (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.07.2024)

Savani Financial: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Savani Financials Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.