Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on today i.e. Wednesday, June 12, 2024, have inter - alia considered and approved the Notice convening 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) along with the Board Report and Report on Management Discussion and Analysis which forms part of the Board Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 of the Company which will be held on Monday, July 08, 2024, through video conferencing (VC) or other audio-visual means (OAVM) Pursuant to SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby submit Notice of the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company which will be held on Monday, July 08, 2024 at 11:30 am (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.06.2024) Transcript of the Fortieth Annual General Meeting of the Company held on July 08, 2024 at 11:30 am (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.07.2024)