iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sayaji Industries Ltd Company Summary

405.85
(0.05%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Sayaji Industries Ltd Summary

Sayaji Industries Limited was incorporated on January 30, 1941. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacture of Starches, Modified Starches as well as other derivatives like Liquid Glucose, Dextrose Monohydrate, Dextrose Anhydrous, Sorbitol and its bye products like Maize Oil, Maize Gluten at Kathwada, Ahmedabad. The Company is having manufacturing facilities at P.O. Kathwada, Ahmedabad.The corn wet milling was commenced by the Company in 1941 with a modest grinding capacity. The company has entered into a collaboration with Amylum, Belgium, for upgradation of technology for maize products by installing certain machineries and equipment for achieving better results, improving the quality of finished products and reducing costs. It has started an effluent-treatment plant generating bio-gas. This serves the dual purpose of abating pollution and generating energy. The overall technical performance of the company continued to show a positive and improving trend as the company has continued to avail the benefits of technical expertise from M/s Amylum N.V.Belgium.The New Boiler of 40 TPH capacity commenced operation in Q1 and New Turbine of 4.0 MW capacity commenced in Q3 during 2006-07. The Company ventured into a new business of manufacturing Spray Dried Food Products like Tomato Powder & other Vegetable and Fruit based Powders, Non Dairy Creamer and other such spray dried products from 18th January 2022. In 2022-23, the Company increased grinding capacity to 850 Tons per day.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.