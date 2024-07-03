Summary

Sayaji Industries Limited was incorporated on January 30, 1941. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacture of Starches, Modified Starches as well as other derivatives like Liquid Glucose, Dextrose Monohydrate, Dextrose Anhydrous, Sorbitol and its bye products like Maize Oil, Maize Gluten at Kathwada, Ahmedabad. The Company is having manufacturing facilities at P.O. Kathwada, Ahmedabad.The corn wet milling was commenced by the Company in 1941 with a modest grinding capacity. The company has entered into a collaboration with Amylum, Belgium, for upgradation of technology for maize products by installing certain machineries and equipment for achieving better results, improving the quality of finished products and reducing costs. It has started an effluent-treatment plant generating bio-gas. This serves the dual purpose of abating pollution and generating energy. The overall technical performance of the company continued to show a positive and improving trend as the company has continued to avail the benefits of technical expertise from M/s Amylum N.V.Belgium.The New Boiler of 40 TPH capacity commenced operation in Q1 and New Turbine of 4.0 MW capacity commenced in Q3 during 2006-07. The Company ventured into a new business of manufacturing Spray Dried Food Products like Tomato Powder & other Vegetable and Fruit based Powders, Non Dairy Creamer and other such spray dried products from 18th January 2022. In 2022-23, the Company increased grinding capacity to 850 Tons pe

Read More