SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹334.4
Prev. Close₹351.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.77
Day's High₹352.5
Day's Low₹334.4
52 Week's High₹400
52 Week's Low₹163.1
Book Value₹155.98
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)222.78
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.16
3.16
3.16
3.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
100.81
112.58
107.34
90.63
Net Worth
103.97
115.74
110.5
93.79
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
536.84
620.2
579.45
530.92
yoy growth (%)
-13.43
7.03
9.14
8.05
Raw materials
-348.21
-451.88
-351.63
-334.06
As % of sales
64.86
72.86
60.68
62.92
Employee costs
-44.53
-45.12
-55.45
-43.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
28.69
-5.24
8.96
5.4
Depreciation
-11.34
-11.18
-8.17
-8.73
Tax paid
-12.1
2.91
-3.53
-1.55
Working capital
12
-29.07
-7.24
3.73
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-13.43
7.03
9.14
8.05
Op profit growth
183.29
-31.09
25.86
-6.86
EBIT growth
292.55
-49.25
23.43
12.94
Net profit growth
-813.76
-142.79
38.06
44.04
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
975.4
1,040.11
793.18
558.86
638.63
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
975.4
1,040.11
793.18
558.86
638.63
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.18
13.99
4.93
2.64
4.04
Chairman & Managing Director
Priyam B Mehta
Executive Director
Varun P Mehta
Executive Director
Vishal P Mehta
Non Executive Director
Sujata P Mehta
Independent Director
Jaysheel Hazarat
Whole Time Director- Technical
Amit Nareshchandra Shah
Independent Director
Birad yajnik
Independent Director
Chiranjiv Patel
Independent Director
BHARAT PRANJIVANDAS MANDALIA
Independent Director
Mrunal Upendra Gandhi
Reports by Sayaji Industries Ltd
Summary
Sayaji Industries Limited was incorporated on January 30, 1941. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacture of Starches, Modified Starches as well as other derivatives like Liquid Glucose, Dextrose Monohydrate, Dextrose Anhydrous, Sorbitol and its bye products like Maize Oil, Maize Gluten at Kathwada, Ahmedabad. The Company is having manufacturing facilities at P.O. Kathwada, Ahmedabad.The corn wet milling was commenced by the Company in 1941 with a modest grinding capacity. The company has entered into a collaboration with Amylum, Belgium, for upgradation of technology for maize products by installing certain machineries and equipment for achieving better results, improving the quality of finished products and reducing costs. It has started an effluent-treatment plant generating bio-gas. This serves the dual purpose of abating pollution and generating energy. The overall technical performance of the company continued to show a positive and improving trend as the company has continued to avail the benefits of technical expertise from M/s Amylum N.V.Belgium.The New Boiler of 40 TPH capacity commenced operation in Q1 and New Turbine of 4.0 MW capacity commenced in Q3 during 2006-07. The Company ventured into a new business of manufacturing Spray Dried Food Products like Tomato Powder & other Vegetable and Fruit based Powders, Non Dairy Creamer and other such spray dried products from 18th January 2022. In 2022-23, the Company increased grinding capacity to 850 Tons pe
Read More
The Sayaji Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹352.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sayaji Industries Ltd is ₹222.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sayaji Industries Ltd is 0 and 2.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sayaji Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sayaji Industries Ltd is ₹163.1 and ₹400 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sayaji Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.39%, 3 Years at 20.82%, 1 Year at 95.47%, 6 Month at 109.50%, 3 Month at 50.36% and 1 Month at 13.50%.
