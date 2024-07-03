iifl-logo-icon 1
Sayaji Industries Ltd Share Price

352.5
(0.18%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open334.4
  • Day's High352.5
  • 52 Wk High400
  • Prev. Close351.85
  • Day's Low334.4
  • 52 Wk Low 163.1
  • Turnover (lac)1.77
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value155.98
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)222.78
  • Div. Yield0
Sayaji Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

334.4

Prev. Close

351.85

Turnover(Lac.)

1.77

Day's High

352.5

Day's Low

334.4

52 Week's High

400

52 Week's Low

163.1

Book Value

155.98

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

222.78

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sayaji Industries Ltd Corporate Action

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Sayaji Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sayaji Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:21 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.97%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 25.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sayaji Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.16

3.16

3.16

3.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

100.81

112.58

107.34

90.63

Net Worth

103.97

115.74

110.5

93.79

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

536.84

620.2

579.45

530.92

yoy growth (%)

-13.43

7.03

9.14

8.05

Raw materials

-348.21

-451.88

-351.63

-334.06

As % of sales

64.86

72.86

60.68

62.92

Employee costs

-44.53

-45.12

-55.45

-43.39

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

28.69

-5.24

8.96

5.4

Depreciation

-11.34

-11.18

-8.17

-8.73

Tax paid

-12.1

2.91

-3.53

-1.55

Working capital

12

-29.07

-7.24

3.73

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.43

7.03

9.14

8.05

Op profit growth

183.29

-31.09

25.86

-6.86

EBIT growth

292.55

-49.25

23.43

12.94

Net profit growth

-813.76

-142.79

38.06

44.04

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

975.4

1,040.11

793.18

558.86

638.63

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

975.4

1,040.11

793.18

558.86

638.63

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.18

13.99

4.93

2.64

4.04

Sayaji Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sayaji Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Priyam B Mehta

Executive Director

Varun P Mehta

Executive Director

Vishal P Mehta

Non Executive Director

Sujata P Mehta

Independent Director

Jaysheel Hazarat

Whole Time Director- Technical

Amit Nareshchandra Shah

Independent Director

Birad yajnik

Independent Director

Chiranjiv Patel

Independent Director

BHARAT PRANJIVANDAS MANDALIA

Independent Director

Mrunal Upendra Gandhi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sayaji Industries Ltd

Summary

Sayaji Industries Limited was incorporated on January 30, 1941. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacture of Starches, Modified Starches as well as other derivatives like Liquid Glucose, Dextrose Monohydrate, Dextrose Anhydrous, Sorbitol and its bye products like Maize Oil, Maize Gluten at Kathwada, Ahmedabad. The Company is having manufacturing facilities at P.O. Kathwada, Ahmedabad.The corn wet milling was commenced by the Company in 1941 with a modest grinding capacity. The company has entered into a collaboration with Amylum, Belgium, for upgradation of technology for maize products by installing certain machineries and equipment for achieving better results, improving the quality of finished products and reducing costs. It has started an effluent-treatment plant generating bio-gas. This serves the dual purpose of abating pollution and generating energy. The overall technical performance of the company continued to show a positive and improving trend as the company has continued to avail the benefits of technical expertise from M/s Amylum N.V.Belgium.The New Boiler of 40 TPH capacity commenced operation in Q1 and New Turbine of 4.0 MW capacity commenced in Q3 during 2006-07. The Company ventured into a new business of manufacturing Spray Dried Food Products like Tomato Powder & other Vegetable and Fruit based Powders, Non Dairy Creamer and other such spray dried products from 18th January 2022. In 2022-23, the Company increased grinding capacity to 850 Tons pe
Company FAQs

What is the Sayaji Industries Ltd share price today?

The Sayaji Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹352.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sayaji Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sayaji Industries Ltd is ₹222.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sayaji Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sayaji Industries Ltd is 0 and 2.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sayaji Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sayaji Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sayaji Industries Ltd is ₹163.1 and ₹400 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sayaji Industries Ltd?

Sayaji Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.39%, 3 Years at 20.82%, 1 Year at 95.47%, 6 Month at 109.50%, 3 Month at 50.36% and 1 Month at 13.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sayaji Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sayaji Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.97 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 25.01 %

