Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Sayaji Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the 2nd Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and other business as per notice of board meeting. Pursuant to Regulation 30, 33 and 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on 9th August, 2024, has, inter-alia, transacted the following business, 1. Approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024, along with the limited review report from the statutory auditors, which is attached herewith. (Annexure-1). 2. Approved the amendment to related party policy of the company. The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 04:00 p.m. and concluded at 5.30 p.m. We kindly request you to take the above submission on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Sayaji Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Sayaji Industries Limited (the Company) will be held on Friday 9th August 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 9th August, 2024. Appointment of Internal Auditor (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 20 May 2024

Sayaji Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter (Q4) and year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28th May, 2024 Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31-03-2024 Reappointment of cost auditor and secretarial auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 30 Mar 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th March, 2024

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024