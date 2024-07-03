iifl-logo-icon 1
Sayaji Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

368
(4.40%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:38:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

214.78

273.31

265.13

245.05

220.57

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

214.78

273.31

265.13

245.05

220.57

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

31.37

2.12

1.97

1.71

1.66

Total Income

246.15

275.43

267.09

246.76

222.23

Total Expenditure

232.67

271.73

270.22

240.89

217.99

PBIDT

13.48

3.69

-3.12

5.87

4.24

Interest

4.46

4.26

4.03

3.9

3.74

PBDT

9.02

-0.57

-7.15

1.96

0.5

Depreciation

4.75

4.65

4.54

4.17

3.95

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

1.3

-0.88

Deferred Tax

3.65

-2.34

-3.87

-1.58

-1.42

Reported Profit After Tax

0.62

-2.87

-7.82

-1.93

-1.16

Minority Interest After NP

0.03

0.02

0.01

0.03

0.02

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.59

-2.89

-7.83

-1.95

-1.17

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.59

-2.89

-7.83

-1.95

-1.17

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.94

-4.58

-12.39

-3.09

-1.86

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.16

3.16

3.16

3.16

3.16

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

6.27

1.35

-1.17

2.39

1.92

PBDTM(%)

4.19

-0.2

-2.69

0.79

0.22

PATM(%)

0.28

-1.05

-2.94

-0.78

-0.52

