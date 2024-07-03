Sayaji Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
214.78
273.31
265.13
245.05
220.57
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
214.78
273.31
265.13
245.05
220.57
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
31.37
2.12
1.97
1.71
1.66
Total Income
246.15
275.43
267.09
246.76
222.23
Total Expenditure
232.67
271.73
270.22
240.89
217.99
PBIDT
13.48
3.69
-3.12
5.87
4.24
Interest
4.46
4.26
4.03
3.9
3.74
PBDT
9.02
-0.57
-7.15
1.96
0.5
Depreciation
4.75
4.65
4.54
4.17
3.95
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
1.3
-0.88
Deferred Tax
3.65
-2.34
-3.87
-1.58
-1.42
Reported Profit After Tax
0.62
-2.87
-7.82
-1.93
-1.16
Minority Interest After NP
0.03
0.02
0.01
0.03
0.02
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.59
-2.89
-7.83
-1.95
-1.17
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.59
-2.89
-7.83
-1.95
-1.17
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.94
-4.58
-12.39
-3.09
-1.86
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.16
3.16
3.16
3.16
3.16
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
6.27
1.35
-1.17
2.39
1.92
PBDTM(%)
4.19
-0.2
-2.69
0.79
0.22
PATM(%)
0.28
-1.05
-2.94
-0.78
-0.52
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.