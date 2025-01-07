Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
536.84
620.2
579.45
530.92
yoy growth (%)
-13.43
7.03
9.14
8.05
Raw materials
-348.21
-451.88
-351.63
-334.06
As % of sales
64.86
72.86
60.68
62.92
Employee costs
-44.53
-45.12
-55.45
-43.39
As % of sales
8.29
7.27
9.57
8.17
Other costs
-94.13
-105.55
-146.76
-133.12
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.53
17.01
25.32
25.07
Operating profit
49.96
17.63
25.59
20.33
OPM
9.3
2.84
4.41
3.83
Depreciation
-11.34
-11.18
-8.17
-8.73
Interest expense
-12.65
-15.77
-11.79
-11.41
Other income
2.72
4.08
3.33
5.21
Profit before tax
28.69
-5.24
8.96
5.4
Taxes
-12.1
2.91
-3.53
-1.55
Tax rate
-42.19
-55.68
-39.43
-28.73
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
16.58
-2.32
5.42
3.85
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0.08
Net profit
16.58
-2.32
5.42
3.93
yoy growth (%)
-813.76
-142.79
38.06
44.04
NPM
3.08
-0.37
0.93
0.74
