Sayaji Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

368
(4.40%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:38:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

536.84

620.2

579.45

530.92

yoy growth (%)

-13.43

7.03

9.14

8.05

Raw materials

-348.21

-451.88

-351.63

-334.06

As % of sales

64.86

72.86

60.68

62.92

Employee costs

-44.53

-45.12

-55.45

-43.39

As % of sales

8.29

7.27

9.57

8.17

Other costs

-94.13

-105.55

-146.76

-133.12

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.53

17.01

25.32

25.07

Operating profit

49.96

17.63

25.59

20.33

OPM

9.3

2.84

4.41

3.83

Depreciation

-11.34

-11.18

-8.17

-8.73

Interest expense

-12.65

-15.77

-11.79

-11.41

Other income

2.72

4.08

3.33

5.21

Profit before tax

28.69

-5.24

8.96

5.4

Taxes

-12.1

2.91

-3.53

-1.55

Tax rate

-42.19

-55.68

-39.43

-28.73

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

16.58

-2.32

5.42

3.85

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0.08

Net profit

16.58

-2.32

5.42

3.93

yoy growth (%)

-813.76

-142.79

38.06

44.04

NPM

3.08

-0.37

0.93

0.74

