Sayaji Industries Ltd Key Ratios

393
(-2.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-12.48

8.94

10.28

5.63

Op profit growth

160.5

-25.05

28.91

-15.5

EBIT growth

235.52

-42.23

25.83

-0.35

Net profit growth

-805.03

-135.29

28.43

22.77

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

9.16

3.07

4.47

3.82

EBIT margin

7.34

1.91

3.61

3.16

Net profit margin

2.95

-0.36

1.13

0.97

RoCE

16.04

5.43

11.06

9.66

RoNW

4.84

-0.83

2.69

2.29

RoA

1.61

-0.26

0.86

0.74

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

26.12

-3.71

23.21

654.51

Dividend per share

1

0

3.75

150

Cash EPS

7.42

-21.84

-5.55

-451.5

Book value per share

148.33

121.64

202.53

7,507.59

Valuation ratios

P/E

5.96

-24.25

11.03

P/CEPS

20.98

-4.11

-46.12

P/B

1.04

0.73

1.26

EV/EBIDTA

4.48

8.28

9.56

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

17.84

22.91

Tax payout

-43.47

-67.3

-38.61

-28.74

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

34.25

26.27

23.36

25.15

Inventory days

37.75

28.61

26.86

30.47

Creditor days

-64.65

-39.86

-27.34

-37.91

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.02

-0.73

-1.69

-1.47

Net debt / equity

1.48

1.81

1.88

1.73

Net debt / op. profit

2.71

7.09

4.6

5.04

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-64.44

-72.35

-60.62

-62.9

Employee costs

-8.39

-7.34

-9.56

-8.17

Other costs

-17.99

-17.21

-25.32

-25.08

