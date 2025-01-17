Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-12.48
8.94
10.28
5.63
Op profit growth
160.5
-25.05
28.91
-15.5
EBIT growth
235.52
-42.23
25.83
-0.35
Net profit growth
-805.03
-135.29
28.43
22.77
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
9.16
3.07
4.47
3.82
EBIT margin
7.34
1.91
3.61
3.16
Net profit margin
2.95
-0.36
1.13
0.97
RoCE
16.04
5.43
11.06
9.66
RoNW
4.84
-0.83
2.69
2.29
RoA
1.61
-0.26
0.86
0.74
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
26.12
-3.71
23.21
654.51
Dividend per share
1
0
3.75
150
Cash EPS
7.42
-21.84
-5.55
-451.5
Book value per share
148.33
121.64
202.53
7,507.59
Valuation ratios
P/E
5.96
-24.25
11.03
P/CEPS
20.98
-4.11
-46.12
P/B
1.04
0.73
1.26
EV/EBIDTA
4.48
8.28
9.56
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
17.84
22.91
Tax payout
-43.47
-67.3
-38.61
-28.74
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
34.25
26.27
23.36
25.15
Inventory days
37.75
28.61
26.86
30.47
Creditor days
-64.65
-39.86
-27.34
-37.91
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.02
-0.73
-1.69
-1.47
Net debt / equity
1.48
1.81
1.88
1.73
Net debt / op. profit
2.71
7.09
4.6
5.04
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-64.44
-72.35
-60.62
-62.9
Employee costs
-8.39
-7.34
-9.56
-8.17
Other costs
-17.99
-17.21
-25.32
-25.08
