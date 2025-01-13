Sayaji Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.16
3.16
3.16
3.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
100.81
112.58
107.34
90.63
Net Worth
103.97
115.74
110.5
93.79
Minority Interest
Debt
161.86
114.96
96.61
129.24
Deferred Tax Liability Net
47.03
36.46
35.26
31.93
Total Liabilities
312.86
267.16
242.37
254.96
Fixed Assets
307.61
267.97
244.21
217.78
Intangible Assets
Investments
20.23
15.9
11.33
9.91
Deferred Tax Asset Net
30.43
12.31
11.76
13.49
Networking Capital
-46.72
-29.83
-25.87
12.63
Inventories
103.52
51.29
54.61
49.38
Inventory Days
33.57
Sundry Debtors
56.97
44.83
50.38
44.3
Debtor Days
30.11
Other Current Assets
23.04
15.47
13.3
18.03
Sundry Creditors
-203.2
-115.94
-117.35
-81.52
Creditor Days
55.42
Other Current Liabilities
-27.05
-25.48
-26.81
-17.56
Cash
1.31
0.82
0.93
1.14
Total Assets
312.86
267.17
242.36
254.95
