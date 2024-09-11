|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|11 Sep 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|The 83rd Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 11th September, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Outcome of 83rd AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/09/2024)
