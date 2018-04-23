To The Members of SBEC Sugar Limited

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of M/s SBEC SUGAR LIMITED (‘the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash flows for the year ended, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements"). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us,except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act,2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules,2015,as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024,the profit and total comprehensive income(loss), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date. Basis for Qualified Opinion During the year ended 31st March 2024, the company has not made provision for interest on late payment of cane dues amounting to Rs 898.41 lacs for sugar season2023-24, Rs.3,713.35 lacs for the sugar season 2022-23, Rs.46.78 lacs for the sugar season 2021-22, had the company made provisions the loss for the year would have been higher by Rs.4,658.54 lacs respectively and its consequential impact on EPS. The company has taken the debt of IDBI, PNB & IFCI in Modi Industries Limited. As at31st March, 2024 the company has net exposure of Rs.14,685.98 lacs. No Interest on the said amount has been provided as there is no reasonable certainty of its collection since the networth of Modi Industries Limited has been completely eroded. Recoverability of the above balance is also doubtful. However, no provisions for doubtful debts were made in the financial statements of the company and consequently we are unable to opine on the appropriateness of the same and its consequential impact on the financial statements. The holding company has valued the closing stock at NRV instead of "the lower of cost and net realizable value" as required under IND AS-2 "Inventories". Since the NRV is higher than cost this has resulted in overstatement of Inventories (Finished Goods and WIP-Sugar) by Rs.1837.45 lacs, overstatement of profit for the year by Rs.1837.45 lacs and its consequential impact on EPS. We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standaloneInd AS financial statements. Emphasis of Matters We draw attention to note no 34 (v) of the standalone audited financial statement regarding interest payment on cane dues where the High Court vide its order dated 9th March, 2017 has set aside the decision of State Government for the waiver of Interest for the year 2012-13, 2013-14 and 2014-15 and asked the Cane Commissioner to take a final call in the matter, pending final order the Company has not made provision for interest, on the late payment of cane dues for years 2012-13, 2013-14 and 2014-15. The Honble Supreme Court vide its order dated 23.04.2018 has upheld the Honble High Court order dated 9th March, 2017. The matter is still sub-judice. Under the power vested with the Cane Commissioner (U.P.) for waiver of interest under UP Sugar Cane (Regulation of Supply & Purchase) Act, 1953 in respect of loss making/sick companies, the company had made an application to Cane Commissioner (U.P.) for waiver of interest on cane dues. Pending receipt of the Cane Commissioners decision, no interest has been provided on the cane dues. The company has decided to account for the same upon decision in the matter/payment. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter Key Audit Matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period. We have determined that except for the matter described in the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" section, there are no other key audit matters to communicate in our report. Information Other than the StandaloneInd AS Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standaloneInd AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standaloneInd AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standaloneInd AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also

includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standaloneInd AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standaloneInd AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standaloneInd AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements. As a part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company and its subsidiary companies which are companies incorporated in India, has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report, that: We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit. Except for the possible effect so the matter described in the basis of qualified opinion paragraph, in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. Except for the possible effect so the matter described in the basis of qualified opinion paragraph, in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on 31st March2024 taken on record by the Board of directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on 31stMarch2024 from being appointed as a Director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the internal financial control over financial reporting of those companies, for reasons stated therein. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements – Refer Note 27 to the financial statements. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. (a) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief as disclosed in the note 35(viii) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entity (ies). (b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief as disclosed in the note 35(viii) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entity (ies). Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year and has not proposed final dividend for the year. Based on our examination, which included test checks ,the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining their books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year in the respective softwares. Further, during the course of audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order,2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of sub section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order

For Doogar & Associates Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 000561N

Sd/-

Mukesh Goyal

Partner

Place: New Delhi Membership No.081810 Date: 27 May, 2024 UDIN: 24081810BKFMRF9529 "Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of SBEC Sugar Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") as referred to in paragraph 1(f) of ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SBEC Sugar Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting

and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks ofmaterial misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting. Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements. Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate. Opinion In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. For Doogar & Associates Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 000561N

Sd/-

Mukesh Goyal

Partner

Place: New Delhi Membership No.081810 Date: 27 May, 2024 UDIN: 24081810BKFMRF9529

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report to the members of SBEC Sugar Limited Report on the matters specified in paragraph 3 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") as referred to in paragraph 2 of ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section

i. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. (b) Though the Company has a programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment in phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets, the property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification other discrepancies noticed have been properly dealt with in the books of account. (c) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties included in fixed assets are held in the name of the company. Some of these title deeds are given as security for securing various facilities and accordingly these original title deeds are kept as security for the lenders. (d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year. (e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. ii. (a) The physical verification of inventory has been conducted by the management at reasonable intervals during the year, In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. There was no discrepancy of 10% or more which was noticed in the aggregate for each class of inventory. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, at any point of time of the year, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital facility from banks or financial institutions and hence reporting under clause (ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iii) (a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the company and hence not commented upon. iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no loans, investments, guarantees, and securities granted in respect of which provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013 are applicable and hence not commented upon. v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause (v) of the Order is not applicable. vi. We have broadly reviewed the records, including the books of account maintained by the company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of companys products and are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. vii. (a) According to the records of the Company, undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited during the year with the appropriate authorities. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the books and records examined by us, the particulars of statutory dues of the specified statue as at the year, which have not been deposited on account of a dispute are referred to in "Annexure C". viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year. ix. (a) In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year. (b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. (c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained. (d) The Company has not raised any funds on short-term basis and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable. (e) The Company has not made any investment in or given any new loan or advances to its subsidiaries during the year and the Company do not have any associate or joint venture. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable. (f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable. x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable. (b) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xi. (a) To the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. (b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report. (c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and upto the date of this report. xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon. xiii Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business. (b) We have considered the internal audit reports issued to the Company during for the period under audit. xv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with any of its directors or directors of its holding company, subsidiary company or persons connected with such directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. xvi. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable. The Group does not have any Core investment Company (CIC) as part of the group and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and there were no cash losses in the preceding financial year xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. The provisions of Section 135 towards corporate social responsibility are not applicable on thecompany. xxi. The reporting under clause (xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financialstatements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clauseunder this report

For Doogar & Associates Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 000561N

Sd/-

Mukesh Goyal

Partner

Place: New Delhi Membership No.081810

Date: 27 May, 2024 UDIN: 24081810BKFMRF9529

"ANNEXURE C" TO AUDITORS REPORT

Referred in Paragraph VII(B) of Annexure "B" a statement on the matters specified in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020for the year ended 31st March 2024.