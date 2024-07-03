iifl-logo-icon 1
SBEC Sugar Ltd Share Price

56.8
(-1.35%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:41:00 PM

  • Open58.2
  • Day's High59
  • 52 Wk High85.92
  • Prev. Close57.58
  • Day's Low56.8
  • 52 Wk Low 35.4
  • Turnover (lac)0.81
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-17.79
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)270.65
  • Div. Yield0
SBEC Sugar Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Sugar

Open

58.2

Prev. Close

57.58

Turnover(Lac.)

0.81

Day's High

59

Day's Low

56.8

52 Week's High

85.92

52 Week's Low

35.4

Book Value

-17.79

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

270.65

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

SBEC Sugar Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

SBEC Sugar Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

SBEC Sugar Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:50 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.30%

Foreign: 3.29%

Indian: 61.82%

Non-Promoter- 2.01%

Institutions: 2.01%

Non-Institutions: 32.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SBEC Sugar Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

47.69

47.69

47.69

47.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-96.59

-101.16

-88.35

-76.95

Net Worth

-48.9

-53.47

-40.66

-29.26

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

569

470.93

469.04

299.59

yoy growth (%)

20.82

0.4

56.55

-23.11

Raw materials

-493.04

-375.46

-478.53

-252.19

As % of sales

86.65

79.72

102.02

84.17

Employee costs

-15.38

-15.14

-12.99

-10.83

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-21.12

4.96

-84.48

-37.75

Depreciation

-18.9

-18.23

-17.89

-17.91

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-50.62

70.15

-102.42

-8.95

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

20.82

0.4

56.55

-23.11

Op profit growth

-62.85

-166.18

385.63

-243.41

EBIT growth

-115.53

-127.47

155.94

-385.58

Net profit growth

-525.37

-105.87

123.78

-831.45

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

654.51

658.46

614.01

579.52

481.81

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

654.51

658.46

614.01

579.52

481.81

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.84

10.64

6.54

1.18

0.36

SBEC Sugar Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EIDPARRY

907.7

016,119.5328.250.44755.22163.8

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BALRAMCHIN

522.2

33.0710,543.34-3.50.571,297.95166.02

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

447.25

31.239,790.21-14.181.291,471.1131.38

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

RENUKA

40.18

08,552.2720.302,240.5-5.5

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

BANARISUG

3,690.1

35.434,627.2734.270.34473.731,380.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT SBEC Sugar Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & President

Umesh K Modi

Non Executive Director

Abhishek Modi

Director

Kum Kum Modi

Independent Director

Narayn Prakash Bansal

Director

Jayesh Modi

Director

V K Modi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ankit K. Srivastava

Additional Director

Pramod Kumar Gupta

Independent Director

Adhish Sharma

Independent Director

Rohit Chawdhary

Independent Director

Preeti Aggarwal

Independent Director

VIPIN KUMAR

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SBEC Sugar Ltd

Summary

Incoporated in 1991 SBEC Sugar Limited commenced its production of high quality white crystal sugar in 1994. The companys plant is located in the heart of the sugar-cane belt of Western UP. The unit has an installed capacity of 4800 MT of Sugarcane Crushing per day.SBEC Sugar has access to the cutting edge technology in sugar manufacture the promoter company is a global player in project design,engineering and consultancy.The Company commenced its operations in 1990-2000 with capacities of 3125 TCD and increase to 8000 TCD. During 2001-02,28 tons boiler with 5 MW turbine were commissioned. The Company in first phase increased its production capacity upto 9,000 TCD, which became operative from 2022-23.
Company FAQs

What is the SBEC Sugar Ltd share price today?

The SBEC Sugar Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹56.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of SBEC Sugar Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SBEC Sugar Ltd is ₹270.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of SBEC Sugar Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SBEC Sugar Ltd is 0 and -3.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SBEC Sugar Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SBEC Sugar Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SBEC Sugar Ltd is ₹35.4 and ₹85.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of SBEC Sugar Ltd?

SBEC Sugar Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.99%, 3 Years at 35.20%, 1 Year at 56.26%, 6 Month at 4.12%, 3 Month at -13.02% and 1 Month at -1.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SBEC Sugar Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SBEC Sugar Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.12 %
Institutions - 2.01 %
Public - 32.86 %

