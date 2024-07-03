SectorSugar
Open₹58.2
Prev. Close₹57.58
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.81
Day's High₹59
Day's Low₹56.8
52 Week's High₹85.92
52 Week's Low₹35.4
Book Value₹-17.79
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)270.65
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
47.69
47.69
47.69
47.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-96.59
-101.16
-88.35
-76.95
Net Worth
-48.9
-53.47
-40.66
-29.26
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
569
470.93
469.04
299.59
yoy growth (%)
20.82
0.4
56.55
-23.11
Raw materials
-493.04
-375.46
-478.53
-252.19
As % of sales
86.65
79.72
102.02
84.17
Employee costs
-15.38
-15.14
-12.99
-10.83
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-21.12
4.96
-84.48
-37.75
Depreciation
-18.9
-18.23
-17.89
-17.91
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-50.62
70.15
-102.42
-8.95
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
20.82
0.4
56.55
-23.11
Op profit growth
-62.85
-166.18
385.63
-243.41
EBIT growth
-115.53
-127.47
155.94
-385.58
Net profit growth
-525.37
-105.87
123.78
-831.45
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
654.51
658.46
614.01
579.52
481.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
654.51
658.46
614.01
579.52
481.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.84
10.64
6.54
1.18
0.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
EID Parry (India) Ltd
EIDPARRY
907.7
|0
|16,119.53
|28.25
|0.44
|755.22
|163.8
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BALRAMCHIN
522.2
|33.07
|10,543.34
|-3.5
|0.57
|1,297.95
|166.02
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
447.25
|31.23
|9,790.21
|-14.18
|1.29
|1,471.1
|131.38
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
RENUKA
40.18
|0
|8,552.27
|20.3
|0
|2,240.5
|-5.5
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
BANARISUG
3,690.1
|35.43
|4,627.27
|34.27
|0.34
|473.73
|1,380.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & President
Umesh K Modi
Non Executive Director
Abhishek Modi
Director
Kum Kum Modi
Independent Director
Narayn Prakash Bansal
Director
Jayesh Modi
Director
V K Modi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ankit K. Srivastava
Additional Director
Pramod Kumar Gupta
Independent Director
Adhish Sharma
Independent Director
Rohit Chawdhary
Independent Director
Preeti Aggarwal
Independent Director
VIPIN KUMAR
Reports by SBEC Sugar Ltd
Summary
Incoporated in 1991 SBEC Sugar Limited commenced its production of high quality white crystal sugar in 1994. The companys plant is located in the heart of the sugar-cane belt of Western UP. The unit has an installed capacity of 4800 MT of Sugarcane Crushing per day.SBEC Sugar has access to the cutting edge technology in sugar manufacture the promoter company is a global player in project design,engineering and consultancy.The Company commenced its operations in 1990-2000 with capacities of 3125 TCD and increase to 8000 TCD. During 2001-02,28 tons boiler with 5 MW turbine were commissioned. The Company in first phase increased its production capacity upto 9,000 TCD, which became operative from 2022-23.
The SBEC Sugar Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹56.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SBEC Sugar Ltd is ₹270.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of SBEC Sugar Ltd is 0 and -3.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SBEC Sugar Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SBEC Sugar Ltd is ₹35.4 and ₹85.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
SBEC Sugar Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.99%, 3 Years at 35.20%, 1 Year at 56.26%, 6 Month at 4.12%, 3 Month at -13.02% and 1 Month at -1.45%.
