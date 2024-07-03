SBEC Sugar Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
137.12
141.17
239.17
144.1
134.63
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
137.12
141.17
239.17
144.1
134.63
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.03
0.08
0.82
0
0.02
Total Income
137.14
141.25
239.99
144.1
134.65
Total Expenditure
152.54
138.78
190.31
135.7
146.07
PBIDT
-15.4
2.47
49.68
8.4
-11.42
Interest
9.56
9.46
8.21
5.17
4.8
PBDT
-24.96
-6.99
41.47
3.23
-16.22
Depreciation
5.36
5.34
5.43
5.32
5.32
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.55
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
3.12
0
0.02
Reported Profit After Tax
-30.32
-12.33
32.38
-2.09
-21.56
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0.3
0.1
-1.35
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-30.32
-12.33
32.08
-2.19
-20.21
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-30.32
-12.33
32.08
-2.19
-20.21
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-6.36
-2.59
6.79
-0.44
-4.52
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
47.65
47.65
47.65
47.65
47.65
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-11.23
1.74
20.77
5.82
-8.48
PBDTM(%)
-18.2
-4.95
17.33
2.24
-12.04
PATM(%)
-22.11
-8.73
13.53
-1.45
-16.01
