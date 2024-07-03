iifl-logo-icon 1
SBEC Sugar Ltd Quarterly Results

55.51
(-2.60%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

137.12

141.17

239.17

144.1

134.63

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

137.12

141.17

239.17

144.1

134.63

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.03

0.08

0.82

0

0.02

Total Income

137.14

141.25

239.99

144.1

134.65

Total Expenditure

152.54

138.78

190.31

135.7

146.07

PBIDT

-15.4

2.47

49.68

8.4

-11.42

Interest

9.56

9.46

8.21

5.17

4.8

PBDT

-24.96

-6.99

41.47

3.23

-16.22

Depreciation

5.36

5.34

5.43

5.32

5.32

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.55

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

3.12

0

0.02

Reported Profit After Tax

-30.32

-12.33

32.38

-2.09

-21.56

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0.3

0.1

-1.35

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-30.32

-12.33

32.08

-2.19

-20.21

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-30.32

-12.33

32.08

-2.19

-20.21

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-6.36

-2.59

6.79

-0.44

-4.52

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

47.65

47.65

47.65

47.65

47.65

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-11.23

1.74

20.77

5.82

-8.48

PBDTM(%)

-18.2

-4.95

17.33

2.24

-12.04

PATM(%)

-22.11

-8.73

13.53

-1.45

-16.01

