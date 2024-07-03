SBEC Sugar Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
415.34
437.53
456.15
413.43
342.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
415.34
437.53
456.15
413.43
342.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.02
13.41
5.08
0.16
0.33
Total Income
415.36
450.94
461.24
413.58
342.83
Total Expenditure
419.41
444.72
455.16
431.03
322.82
PBIDT
-4.05
6.22
6.07
-17.45
20.01
Interest
14.54
13.29
14.36
16.95
15.9
PBDT
-18.59
-7.08
-8.29
-34.4
4.11
Depreciation
15.93
15.83
15.86
15.36
15.31
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.12
2.3
1.14
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.03
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-35.67
-25.2
-25.29
-49.76
-11.2
Minority Interest After NP
8.51
-2.84
-1.81
-2.98
-2.8
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-44.19
-22.36
-23.47
-46.78
-8.4
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-44.19
-22.36
-23.47
-46.78
-8.4
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-7.49
-5.29
-5.31
-10.44
-2.35
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
47.65
47.65
47.65
47.65
47.65
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-0.97
1.42
1.33
-4.22
5.84
PBDTM(%)
-4.47
-1.61
-1.81
-8.32
1.2
PATM(%)
-8.58
-5.75
-5.54
-12.03
-3.27

