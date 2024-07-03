iifl-logo-icon 1
SBEC Sugar Ltd Nine Monthly Results

54.11
(-2.54%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

415.34

437.53

456.15

413.43

342.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

415.34

437.53

456.15

413.43

342.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.02

13.41

5.08

0.16

0.33

Total Income

415.36

450.94

461.24

413.58

342.83

Total Expenditure

419.41

444.72

455.16

431.03

322.82

PBIDT

-4.05

6.22

6.07

-17.45

20.01

Interest

14.54

13.29

14.36

16.95

15.9

PBDT

-18.59

-7.08

-8.29

-34.4

4.11

Depreciation

15.93

15.83

15.86

15.36

15.31

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.12

2.3

1.14

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.03

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-35.67

-25.2

-25.29

-49.76

-11.2

Minority Interest After NP

8.51

-2.84

-1.81

-2.98

-2.8

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-44.19

-22.36

-23.47

-46.78

-8.4

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-44.19

-22.36

-23.47

-46.78

-8.4

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-7.49

-5.29

-5.31

-10.44

-2.35

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

47.65

47.65

47.65

47.65

47.65

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-0.97

1.42

1.33

-4.22

5.84

PBDTM(%)

-4.47

-1.61

-1.81

-8.32

1.2

PATM(%)

-8.58

-5.75

-5.54

-12.03

-3.27

