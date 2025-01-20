iifl-logo-icon 1
SBEC Sugar Ltd Key Ratios

56.3
(4.45%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:48:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

20.27

-0.79

56.95

-22.46

Op profit growth

-62.31

-180.98

402.27

-192.49

EBIT growth

-123.66

-129.16

134.31

-331.5

Net profit growth

-1,018.54

-103.13

105.2

-1,209.32

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

2.61

8.34

-10.22

-3.19

EBIT margin

-0.82

4.17

-14.21

-9.52

Net profit margin

-4.21

0.55

-17.49

-13.37

RoCE

-1.61

8.24

-31.58

-20.1

RoNW

-86.41

1.55

-19.53

-25.02

RoA

-2.07

0.27

-9.71

-7.06

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-5.69

0.17

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-9.54

-3.72

-22

-12.84

Book value per share

-1.07

4.04

13.9

31.69

Valuation ratios

P/E

-1.05

21.7

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.62

-0.98

-0.31

-0.99

P/B

-5.55

0.91

0.5

0.4

EV/EBIDTA

15.65

7.07

-1.52

-14.81

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

-187.29

0.12

-1.13

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

15.05

14.87

14.87

24.95

Inventory days

144.89

122.11

75.26

101.4

Creditor days

-274.94

-343.08

-276.12

-412.58

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.21

-0.95

4.26

1.91

Net debt / equity

-44.1

13.97

0.63

0.53

Net debt / op. profit

14.98

6.7

-0.84

-8.22

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-85.08

-77.93

-98.53

-81.5

Employee costs

-3.14

-3.73

-3.17

-4.08

Other costs

-9.15

-9.98

-8.51

-17.6

