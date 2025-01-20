Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
20.27
-0.79
56.95
-22.46
Op profit growth
-62.31
-180.98
402.27
-192.49
EBIT growth
-123.66
-129.16
134.31
-331.5
Net profit growth
-1,018.54
-103.13
105.2
-1,209.32
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
2.61
8.34
-10.22
-3.19
EBIT margin
-0.82
4.17
-14.21
-9.52
Net profit margin
-4.21
0.55
-17.49
-13.37
RoCE
-1.61
8.24
-31.58
-20.1
RoNW
-86.41
1.55
-19.53
-25.02
RoA
-2.07
0.27
-9.71
-7.06
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-5.69
0.17
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-9.54
-3.72
-22
-12.84
Book value per share
-1.07
4.04
13.9
31.69
Valuation ratios
P/E
-1.05
21.7
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.62
-0.98
-0.31
-0.99
P/B
-5.55
0.91
0.5
0.4
EV/EBIDTA
15.65
7.07
-1.52
-14.81
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
-187.29
0.12
-1.13
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
15.05
14.87
14.87
24.95
Inventory days
144.89
122.11
75.26
101.4
Creditor days
-274.94
-343.08
-276.12
-412.58
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.21
-0.95
4.26
1.91
Net debt / equity
-44.1
13.97
0.63
0.53
Net debt / op. profit
14.98
6.7
-0.84
-8.22
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-85.08
-77.93
-98.53
-81.5
Employee costs
-3.14
-3.73
-3.17
-4.08
Other costs
-9.15
-9.98
-8.51
-17.6
