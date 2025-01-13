iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

SBEC Sugar Ltd Balance Sheet

54.1
(-1.11%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:59:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR SBEC Sugar Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

47.69

47.69

47.69

47.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-96.59

-101.16

-88.35

-76.95

Net Worth

-48.9

-53.47

-40.66

-29.26

Minority Interest

Debt

207.31

95.78

147.43

204.2

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

158.41

42.31

106.77

174.94

Fixed Assets

196.97

205.75

211.36

209.72

Intangible Assets

Investments

92.04

17.26

17.26

17.26

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-131.78

-184.5

-125.39

-54.78

Inventories

251.56

215.61

243.09

220.08

Inventory Days

141.17

Sundry Debtors

16.29

11.53

8.23

19.95

Debtor Days

12.79

Other Current Assets

153.07

151.98

176.07

184.68

Sundry Creditors

-493.2

-510.94

-506.54

-446.09

Creditor Days

286.15

Other Current Liabilities

-59.5

-52.67

-46.24

-33.4

Cash

1.19

3.8

3.53

2.76

Total Assets

158.42

42.31

106.76

174.96

SBEC Sugar : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR SBEC Sugar Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.