SBEC Sugar Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
47.69
47.69
47.69
47.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-96.59
-101.16
-88.35
-76.95
Net Worth
-48.9
-53.47
-40.66
-29.26
Minority Interest
Debt
207.31
95.78
147.43
204.2
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
158.41
42.31
106.77
174.94
Fixed Assets
196.97
205.75
211.36
209.72
Intangible Assets
Investments
92.04
17.26
17.26
17.26
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-131.78
-184.5
-125.39
-54.78
Inventories
251.56
215.61
243.09
220.08
Inventory Days
141.17
Sundry Debtors
16.29
11.53
8.23
19.95
Debtor Days
12.79
Other Current Assets
153.07
151.98
176.07
184.68
Sundry Creditors
-493.2
-510.94
-506.54
-446.09
Creditor Days
286.15
Other Current Liabilities
-59.5
-52.67
-46.24
-33.4
Cash
1.19
3.8
3.53
2.76
Total Assets
158.42
42.31
106.76
174.96
