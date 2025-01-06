SBEC Sugar Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-21.12
4.96
-84.48
-37.75
Depreciation
-18.9
-18.23
-17.89
-17.91
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-50.62
70.15
-102.42
-8.95
Other operating items
Operating
-90.64
56.88
-204.79
-64.62
Capital expenditure
6.04
12.7
1.38
237.65
Free cash flow
-84.59
69.58
-203.41
173.02
Equity raised
-111.65
-73.81
142.84
-17.9
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
13.55
256.13
53.46
59.98
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-182.7
251.89
-7.11
215.09
