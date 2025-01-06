iifl-logo-icon 1
SBEC Sugar Ltd Cash Flow Statement

58.39
(1.41%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

SBEC Sugar FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-21.12

4.96

-84.48

-37.75

Depreciation

-18.9

-18.23

-17.89

-17.91

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-50.62

70.15

-102.42

-8.95

Other operating items

Operating

-90.64

56.88

-204.79

-64.62

Capital expenditure

6.04

12.7

1.38

237.65

Free cash flow

-84.59

69.58

-203.41

173.02

Equity raised

-111.65

-73.81

142.84

-17.9

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

13.55

256.13

53.46

59.98

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-182.7

251.89

-7.11

215.09

