SBEC Sugar Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

55.51
(-2.60%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

569

470.93

469.04

299.59

yoy growth (%)

20.82

0.4

56.55

-23.11

Raw materials

-493.04

-375.46

-478.53

-252.19

As % of sales

86.65

79.72

102.02

84.17

Employee costs

-15.38

-15.14

-12.99

-10.83

As % of sales

2.7

3.21

2.77

3.61

Other costs

-46.05

-41.25

-36.54

-48.72

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.09

8.75

7.79

16.26

Operating profit

14.51

39.06

-59.03

-12.15

OPM

2.55

8.29

-12.58

-4.05

Depreciation

-18.9

-18.23

-17.89

-17.91

Interest expense

-17.86

-16.03

-8.06

-7.89

Other income

1.13

0.16

0.5

0.21

Profit before tax

-21.12

4.96

-84.48

-37.75

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-21.12

4.96

-84.48

-37.75

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-21.12

4.96

-84.48

-37.75

yoy growth (%)

-525.37

-105.87

123.78

-831.45

NPM

-3.71

1.05

-18.01

-12.6

