Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
569
470.93
469.04
299.59
yoy growth (%)
20.82
0.4
56.55
-23.11
Raw materials
-493.04
-375.46
-478.53
-252.19
As % of sales
86.65
79.72
102.02
84.17
Employee costs
-15.38
-15.14
-12.99
-10.83
As % of sales
2.7
3.21
2.77
3.61
Other costs
-46.05
-41.25
-36.54
-48.72
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.09
8.75
7.79
16.26
Operating profit
14.51
39.06
-59.03
-12.15
OPM
2.55
8.29
-12.58
-4.05
Depreciation
-18.9
-18.23
-17.89
-17.91
Interest expense
-17.86
-16.03
-8.06
-7.89
Other income
1.13
0.16
0.5
0.21
Profit before tax
-21.12
4.96
-84.48
-37.75
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-21.12
4.96
-84.48
-37.75
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-21.12
4.96
-84.48
-37.75
yoy growth (%)
-525.37
-105.87
123.78
-831.45
NPM
-3.71
1.05
-18.01
-12.6
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.