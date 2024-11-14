|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|SBEC SUGAR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is informing you that a meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday November 14 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on September 30 2024. QUARTERLY RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Aug 2024
|26 Aug 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting dated 26.08.2024
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|SBEC SUGAR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results (standalone & consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting - 14.08.2024 1. Appointment of Mr. Vipin Kumar as Whole Time Director & taking note of his resignation as Manager of the Company. 2. Re-appointment of Sh. Umesh Kumar Modi as Director under regulation 17(1)(D) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2024 3. Re-appointment of Secretarial Auditors & Cost Auditors of the Company for the FY 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|SBEC SUGAR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter & Year ended March 31 2024 Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024 Re-appointment of M/s Thakur Vaidynath Aiyar & Co., as Internal Auditors of the Company for the FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|SBEC SUGAR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited (Standalone & Consolidated) financial results of the Company for the quarter & nine months ended on December 31 2023. Un-audited financial results for the quarter & nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.