SBEC Sugar Ltd Board Meeting

52.05
(-4.20%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:42:00 PM

SBEC Sugar CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
SBEC SUGAR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is informing you that a meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday November 14 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on September 30 2024. QUARTERLY RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting26 Aug 202426 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting dated 26.08.2024
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
SBEC SUGAR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results (standalone & consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting - 14.08.2024 1. Appointment of Mr. Vipin Kumar as Whole Time Director & taking note of his resignation as Manager of the Company. 2. Re-appointment of Sh. Umesh Kumar Modi as Director under regulation 17(1)(D) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2024 3. Re-appointment of Secretarial Auditors & Cost Auditors of the Company for the FY 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202418 May 2024
SBEC SUGAR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter & Year ended March 31 2024 Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024 Re-appointment of M/s Thakur Vaidynath Aiyar & Co., as Internal Auditors of the Company for the FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
SBEC SUGAR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited (Standalone & Consolidated) financial results of the Company for the quarter & nine months ended on December 31 2023. Un-audited financial results for the quarter & nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)

SBEC Sugar: Related News

No Record Found

