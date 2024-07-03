iifl-logo-icon 1
SBEC Sugar Ltd Company Summary

51.98
(-4.99%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:06:00 PM

SBEC Sugar Ltd Summary

Incoporated in 1991 SBEC Sugar Limited commenced its production of high quality white crystal sugar in 1994. The companys plant is located in the heart of the sugar-cane belt of Western UP. The unit has an installed capacity of 4800 MT of Sugarcane Crushing per day.SBEC Sugar has access to the cutting edge technology in sugar manufacture the promoter company is a global player in project design,engineering and consultancy.The Company commenced its operations in 1990-2000 with capacities of 3125 TCD and increase to 8000 TCD. During 2001-02,28 tons boiler with 5 MW turbine were commissioned. The Company in first phase increased its production capacity upto 9,000 TCD, which became operative from 2022-23.

