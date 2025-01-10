TO THE MEMBERS OF SBEC SYSTEMS (INDIA) LIMITED Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS standalone financial statements of M/s. SBEC SYSTEMS (INDIA) LIMITED (‘the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone Ind AS financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024 & its profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Emphasis of Matters

We draw attention to Note No. 28 to the financial statement regarding preparation of accounts on going concern basis on the basis of business plan given thereunder even though the net worth of the company has been fully eroded.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the aforesaid matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit/ loss and other comprehensive income/ loss, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As a part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatement in the stand alone financial statements that individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statement may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work; and (ii) evaluating the results of our work and to evaluate the effective of an identified misstatement in the standalone financial statement.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

The financial statements of the company for the year ended March 31,2023 included in the standalone financial statements, were audited by the predecessor auditor who expressed a modified opinion on those statements on May 29,2023. Opening balances and carried forward balances pertaining to figures of earlier years have been considered by us on the basis of our predecessors certification.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

The financial statements of the company for the year ended March 31,2023 included in the standalone financial statements, were audited by the predecessor auditor who expressed a modified opinion on those statements on May 29,2023. Opening balances and carried forward balances pertaining to figures of earlier years have been considered by us on the basis of our predecessors certification.

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143 (11) of the Act, we gave in the Annexure "A" statement on the matter specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order , to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on 31 March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2023 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.( DIR 8 & MBP 1 is pending for a director - Shri Salil Seth)

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the internal financial control over financial reporting of those companies, for reasons stated therein.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Companies Act read with - Schedule V of the Act, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the company has not paid any remuneration to its directors during the year under audit as such compliance of provisions of section 197 of the Companies Act 2013 does not arise.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial statements as at March 31,2024.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses

as on March 31,2024.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief ,other than as disclosed in the note 35(k) to the

standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the note 35(l) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") provide any guarantee security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on such audit procedures performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the management representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on a test cheque examination the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31,2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1st 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirement for record retention is not applicable for the financial year end 31st March 2024.

Annexure ‘A to Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date on the Financial Statements for the year ended March 31,2024)

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and

equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Property, Plant & Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification of the fixed assets is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its business.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records examined by us and based on the title deed / conveyance deed of all Immovable properties (other than the properties where the company is lessee, and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the movable property of land and buildings which are freehold /leasehold, are held in the name of company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment and intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the company, the company does not hold any Benami Property during the year and no proceedings has been initiated against the company for holding any Benami Property under the Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Act,1988 and rules made thereunder (refer Note 35 (e)).

(ii) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records examined by us, the company has not held any inventory during the

current financial year or at the end of previous financial year. As such, reporting under clause (ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, at any point of time of the year, the company has not been sanctioned any working

capital limits in excess of five crore rupees ,in aggregate from banks and financial institutions on the basis of current assets at any point of time of the year. Accordingly, clause (ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) As per the records and information provided, the company has neither granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 nor there was any loan outstanding at the beginning of the year.

In view of the above (a),(b),(c),(d),(e) & (f) of Paragraph (iii),reporting does not arise.

(iv) According to information and explanation provided to us and on the basis of the records examined by us, the Company has complied with the provisions of sections 186 of the Act, in respect of investment made in current/earlier year. Apart from this the company has not given any loans, provided any guarantee or securities under section 185 & 186 of the Act during current/previous years.

(v) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the order are not applicable.

(vi) The Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act in respect of Companys services. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of accounts and records, the

company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and any other statutory dues, as applicable, to the appropriate authorities. Further, no undisputed amount is payable in respect thereof which were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues including of income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise and value-added tax cess and any other statutory dues that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any disputes.

(viii) As per the information and explanation provided by the management and on the basis of books of accounts and records, the company does not have any transactions not recorded in the books or amount that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961, which were previously unrecorded in the books of accounts of the company (refer note 34 (a)).

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any bank or financial

institution or lenders during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of records examined by us ,the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or Lender.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of records examined by us, the term loan was applied for the purpose for which such loan was obtained and the same was not diverted.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of records examined by us, the Company has not raised any fund on short-term basis, as such utilisation for long-term purpose does not apply.

(e) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence

reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanation provided by the management and based upon the audit procedures performed, we report that no

fraud by the company or fraud on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

(b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and upto the date of this report.

(xii) According to the information and explanation provided by the management and based upon the audit procedures performed, the Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanation provided by the management and based upon the audit procedures performed, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, where applicable, and the requisite details have been disclosed in the financial statements, etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year.

(xv) According to the information and explanation provided by the management and based on the examination of Books of Accounts and records , in our opinion, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with any of its directors or persons connected with such directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)

(a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year and hence provisions of this clause is not applicable.

(c) & (d) Clause are not applicable to the company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and we have taken into consideration the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) Since the companys net worth, turnover or net profit during immediately preceding financial year remained below the prescribed threshold limit under section 135(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, accordingly, mandatorily incurring the expenditure on corporate social responsibility is not applicable.

(xxi) The reporting under clause (xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") as referred to in paragraph 1(f) of ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section

We have audited the internal financial control with reference to financial statement of SBEC SYSTEMS (INDIA) LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements, criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria, established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note of Audit of Internal Financial controls over financial reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.