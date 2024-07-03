Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹39.5
Prev. Close₹39.46
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.27
Day's High₹39.5
Day's Low₹37.49
52 Week's High₹59.15
52 Week's Low₹21
Book Value₹0.04
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)37.49
P/E29.23
EPS1.35
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-10.42
-11.75
-20.22
-21.52
Net Worth
-0.42
-1.75
-10.22
-11.52
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.11
-0.12
-0.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.03
-0.97
-0.19
-0.11
Depreciation
0
-2.36
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.01
0
0
Working capital
0.02
-0.04
-0.01
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-73.39
248.08
7.73
24.48
EBIT growth
-96.37
408.05
66.9
-40.84
Net profit growth
-96.81
107.78
374.83
-81.21
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3.76
3.72
3.5
0
0
Excise Duty
0.57
0.57
0.53
0
0
Net Sales
3.18
3.15
2.97
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0
0
0.23
0.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Vijay K Modi
Director & Chief Executive Off
Shiv Shanker Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Ritu Sikka
Independent Director
Jagdish Chandra Chawla
Independent Director
Asha Agarwal
Independent Director
AJAY KUMAR AGGARWAL
Independent Director
Shyam Lal Aggarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priyanka Negi
Independent Director
Salil Seth
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by SBEC Systems (India) Ltd
Summary
Incorporated as a private limited company in Dec.87, SBEC Systems (India) was converted into a public limited company in Jan.93. It was promoted jointly by U K Modi and SBEC Systems, UK. SBEC Systems, UK, which holds a 40% stake and provides necessary technical expertise. The Company provides engineering and consultancy services for designing sugar plants, expansion/ modernization of existing sugar plants and integration of co-generation facilities and providing high-tech equipment to sugar and power industries.The Company was set up as a service organisation for providing engineering and technical management services to the Indian sugar industry. It gradually moved from consultancy services to providing equipment based on their designs on a selective basis.The Company came out with a public issue in Nov.93 to set up a workshop to undertake fabrication/assembling of equipment for sugar industry in Modinagar, Uttar Pradesh.SBEC Systems promoted a new Company under the name of SBEC Sugar in the Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh.During 1996-97 the Companys performance suffered a set back mainly due to delay in commissioning of sugar project of SBEC Sugar Ltd., and Co-generation project of SI-AL SBEC Bioenergy Pvt Ltd.
Read More
The SBEC Systems India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹37.49 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SBEC Systems India Ltd is ₹37.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of SBEC Systems India Ltd is 29.23 and 928.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SBEC Systems India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SBEC Systems India Ltd is ₹21 and ₹59.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
SBEC Systems India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 125.31%, 1 Year at 77.19%, 6 Month at 53.54%, 3 Month at -10.72% and 1 Month at -9.12%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.