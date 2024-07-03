iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

SBEC Systems (India) Ltd Share Price

37.49
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:24:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open39.5
  • Day's High39.5
  • 52 Wk High59.15
  • Prev. Close39.46
  • Day's Low37.49
  • 52 Wk Low 21
  • Turnover (lac)0.27
  • P/E29.23
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0.04
  • EPS1.35
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)37.49
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

SBEC Systems (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

39.5

Prev. Close

39.46

Turnover(Lac.)

0.27

Day's High

39.5

Day's Low

37.49

52 Week's High

59.15

52 Week's Low

21

Book Value

0.04

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

37.49

P/E

29.23

EPS

1.35

Divi. Yield

0

SBEC Systems (India) Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

SBEC Systems (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SBEC Systems (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:34 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.20%

Foreign: 41.19%

Indian: 9.80%

Non-Promoter- 49.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 49.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

SBEC Systems (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10

10

10

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-10.42

-11.75

-20.22

-21.52

Net Worth

-0.42

-1.75

-10.22

-11.52

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.11

-0.12

-0.11

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.03

-0.97

-0.19

-0.11

Depreciation

0

-2.36

0

0

Tax paid

0

-0.01

0

0

Working capital

0.02

-0.04

-0.01

0

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-73.39

248.08

7.73

24.48

EBIT growth

-96.37

408.05

66.9

-40.84

Net profit growth

-96.81

107.78

374.83

-81.21

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3.76

3.72

3.5

0

0

Excise Duty

0.57

0.57

0.53

0

0

Net Sales

3.18

3.15

2.97

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0

0

0.23

0.02

View Annually Results

SBEC Systems (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT SBEC Systems (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Vijay K Modi

Director & Chief Executive Off

Shiv Shanker Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Ritu Sikka

Independent Director

Jagdish Chandra Chawla

Independent Director

Asha Agarwal

Independent Director

AJAY KUMAR AGGARWAL

Independent Director

Shyam Lal Aggarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priyanka Negi

Independent Director

Salil Seth

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SBEC Systems (India) Ltd

Summary

Incorporated as a private limited company in Dec.87, SBEC Systems (India) was converted into a public limited company in Jan.93. It was promoted jointly by U K Modi and SBEC Systems, UK. SBEC Systems, UK, which holds a 40% stake and provides necessary technical expertise. The Company provides engineering and consultancy services for designing sugar plants, expansion/ modernization of existing sugar plants and integration of co-generation facilities and providing high-tech equipment to sugar and power industries.The Company was set up as a service organisation for providing engineering and technical management services to the Indian sugar industry. It gradually moved from consultancy services to providing equipment based on their designs on a selective basis.The Company came out with a public issue in Nov.93 to set up a workshop to undertake fabrication/assembling of equipment for sugar industry in Modinagar, Uttar Pradesh.SBEC Systems promoted a new Company under the name of SBEC Sugar in the Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh.During 1996-97 the Companys performance suffered a set back mainly due to delay in commissioning of sugar project of SBEC Sugar Ltd., and Co-generation project of SI-AL SBEC Bioenergy Pvt Ltd.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the SBEC Systems India Ltd share price today?

The SBEC Systems India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹37.49 today.

What is the Market Cap of SBEC Systems India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SBEC Systems India Ltd is ₹37.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of SBEC Systems India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SBEC Systems India Ltd is 29.23 and 928.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SBEC Systems India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SBEC Systems India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SBEC Systems India Ltd is ₹21 and ₹59.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of SBEC Systems India Ltd?

SBEC Systems India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 125.31%, 1 Year at 77.19%, 6 Month at 53.54%, 3 Month at -10.72% and 1 Month at -9.12%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SBEC Systems India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SBEC Systems India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 49.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR SBEC Systems (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.