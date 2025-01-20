Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-73.39
248.08
7.73
24.48
EBIT growth
-96.37
-96.15
121.42
5,798.02
Net profit growth
-96.81
-95.58
124.51
1,772.42
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
0
0
0
EBIT margin
0
0
0
0
Net profit margin
0
0
0
0
RoCE
-15.39
-19.86
-118.42
-73.52
RoNW
0.04
2.24
-108.46
-242.99
RoA
-4.11
-5.79
-30.02
-18.38
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.04
-1.14
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.03
-1.13
-25.75
-11.46
Book value per share
-18.38
-18.35
-6.94
18.81
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
1.89
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
0
0
0
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-20.76
0
0
0
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
45.05
1,302.81
48,363.91
1,66,466.18
Net debt / equity
-1.01
-1.01
-2.38
0.76
Net debt / op. profit
-70.53
-18.72
-58.02
-54.68
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
Other costs
0
0
0
0
