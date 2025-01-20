iifl-logo-icon 1
SBEC Systems (India) Ltd Key Ratios

32.5
(2.91%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:42:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-73.39

248.08

7.73

24.48

EBIT growth

-96.37

-96.15

121.42

5,798.02

Net profit growth

-96.81

-95.58

124.51

1,772.42

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

0

0

0

EBIT margin

0

0

0

0

Net profit margin

0

0

0

0

RoCE

-15.39

-19.86

-118.42

-73.52

RoNW

0.04

2.24

-108.46

-242.99

RoA

-4.11

-5.79

-30.02

-18.38

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.04

-1.14

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.03

-1.13

-25.75

-11.46

Book value per share

-18.38

-18.35

-6.94

18.81

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

1.89

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

0

0

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-20.76

0

0

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

45.05

1,302.81

48,363.91

1,66,466.18

Net debt / equity

-1.01

-1.01

-2.38

0.76

Net debt / op. profit

-70.53

-18.72

-58.02

-54.68

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Other costs

0

0

0

0

SBEC Systems : related Articles

No Record Found

