SBEC Systems (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.03
-0.97
-0.19
-0.11
Depreciation
0
-2.36
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.01
0
0
Working capital
0.02
-0.04
-0.01
0
Other operating items
Operating
-0.01
-1.03
-0.2
-0.11
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.01
-1.03
-0.2
-0.11
Equity raised
-42.97
-40.6
-39.4
-39.17
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
37.19
35.11
15.24
28.84
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-5.8
-6.52
-24.36
-10.45
No Record Found
