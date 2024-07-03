iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

SBEC Systems (India) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

34.99
(-2.81%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

2.38

2.46

2.34

0

0

Excise Duty

0.36

0.37

0.36

0

0

Net Sales

2.02

2.08

1.98

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0

0

0.24

0.01

Total Income

2.02

2.08

1.98

0.24

0.01

Total Expenditure

0.61

0.96

0.58

0.21

0.53

PBIDT

1.42

1.12

1.4

0.03

-0.51

Interest

0.76

0.84

0.3

0

0.1

PBDT

0.65

0.28

1.1

0.03

-0.62

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.06

0.06

0.17

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.72

0.22

0.93

0.03

-0.62

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.72

0.22

0.93

0.03

-0.62

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-0.11

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.72

0.22

1.04

0.03

-0.62

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.72

0.22

0.93

0.03

-0.62

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10

10

10

10

10

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

70.29

53.84

70.7

0

0

PBDTM(%)

32.17

13.46

55.55

0

0

PATM(%)

35.64

10.57

46.96

0

0

SBEC Systems: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR SBEC Systems (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.