SBEC Systems (India) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
2.38
2.46
2.34
0
0
Excise Duty
0.36
0.37
0.36
0
0
Net Sales
2.02
2.08
1.98
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0
0
0.24
0.01
Total Income
2.02
2.08
1.98
0.24
0.01
Total Expenditure
0.61
0.96
0.58
0.21
0.53
PBIDT
1.42
1.12
1.4
0.03
-0.51
Interest
0.76
0.84
0.3
0
0.1
PBDT
0.65
0.28
1.1
0.03
-0.62
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.06
0.06
0.17
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.72
0.22
0.93
0.03
-0.62
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.72
0.22
0.93
0.03
-0.62
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-0.11
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.72
0.22
1.04
0.03
-0.62
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.72
0.22
0.93
0.03
-0.62
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10
10
10
10
10
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
70.29
53.84
70.7
0
0
PBDTM(%)
32.17
13.46
55.55
0
0
PATM(%)
35.64
10.57
46.96
0
0
