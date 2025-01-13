SBEC Systems (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-10.42
-11.75
-20.22
-21.52
Net Worth
-0.42
-1.75
-10.22
-11.52
Minority Interest
Debt
16.74
17.01
17.25
18.62
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
16.32
15.26
7.03
7.1
Fixed Assets
0.02
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
14.23
14.23
6.86
6.86
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.03
0.89
0.1
0.21
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.9
0.81
0.29
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1.57
0.4
0.06
0.27
Sundry Creditors
-0.04
-0.04
-0.03
-0.03
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.4
-0.28
-0.22
-0.03
Cash
0.04
0.14
0.07
0.02
Total Assets
16.32
15.26
7.03
7.09
No Record Found
