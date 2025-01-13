SBEC Systems (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

iifl-logo-icon 1
31.78
(-2.49%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:57:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10

10

10

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-10.42

-11.75

-20.22

-21.52

Net Worth

-0.42

-1.75

-10.22

-11.52

Minority Interest

Debt

16.74

17.01

17.25

18.62

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

16.32

15.26

7.03

7.1

Fixed Assets

0.02

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

14.23

14.23

6.86

6.86

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

2.03

0.89

0.1

0.21

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.9

0.81

0.29

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

1.57

0.4

0.06

0.27

Sundry Creditors

-0.04

-0.04

-0.03

-0.03

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.4

-0.28

-0.22

-0.03

Cash

0.04

0.14

0.07

0.02

Total Assets

16.32

15.26

7.03

7.09

