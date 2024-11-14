iifl-logo-icon 1
SBEC Systems (India) Ltd Board Meeting

SBEC Systems CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
SBEC SYSTEMS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. This is to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is held today i.e. 14th November, 2024. Please find attached herewith Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter/ half year ended 30th September, 2024 and other agenda items annexed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
SBEC SYSTEMS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended June 30 2024. Resignation of Ms. Asha Agarwal as an Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 14th August, 2024 Un-Audited Financial Results Ended 30th June, 2024 Appointment of Mr. Ajay Kumar Agarwal & Mr. Shyam Lal Agarwal as an Independent Directors. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202420 May 2024
SBEC SYSTEMS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Held on 29th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
SBEC SYSTEMS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and Nine months ended 31st December 2023 Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter & Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12.02.2024 We wish to inform you that Board has approved setting up a new line of Business of Solar on Grid Systems at their meeting held today i.e. 12.02.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

