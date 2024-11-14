Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

SBEC SYSTEMS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. This is to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is held today i.e. 14th November, 2024. Please find attached herewith Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter/ half year ended 30th September, 2024 and other agenda items annexed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

SBEC SYSTEMS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended June 30 2024. Resignation of Ms. Asha Agarwal as an Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 14th August, 2024 Un-Audited Financial Results Ended 30th June, 2024 Appointment of Mr. Ajay Kumar Agarwal & Mr. Shyam Lal Agarwal as an Independent Directors. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 20 May 2024

SBEC SYSTEMS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Held on 29th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024