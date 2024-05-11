To the Members of Scan Steels Limited

Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Scan Steels Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements"), attached herewith, being submitted by the Company pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended (the "Listing Regulations).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards ) Rule, 2015, as amended,(Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, its Profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA" s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act and other applicable authoritative pronouncements issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Sl.No. Key audit Matter Auditors Response

1. Application of Ind AS 115 "Revenue from Contract with Customers") involves certain key judgements relating to identification of distinct performance obligations, determination of transaction price of the identified performance obligations, the appropriateness of the basis used to measure revenue recognized over a period. Disclosures which involve collation of information in respect of disaggregated revenue and periods over which the remaining performance obligations will be satisfied subsequent to the balance sheet date. Refer Notes 1.5 and 1.7 to the Financial Statements. Principal Audit Procedures

Our audit approach consisted testing of the design and operating effectiveness of the internal controls and substantive testing as follows:

Evaluated the design of internal controls relating to implementation of the new revenue accounting standard.

Selected a sample of continuing and new contracts, and tested the operating effectiveness of the internal control, relating to identification of the distinct performance obligations and determination of transaction price. We carried out a combination of procedures involving enquiry and observation, reperformance and inspection of evidence in respect of operation of these controls.

Tested the relevant information technology systems access and change management controls relating to contracts and related information used in recording and disclosing revenue in accordance with the new revenue accounting standard.

Selected a sample of continuing and new contracts and performed the following procedures:

(a) Read, analyzed and identified the distinct performance obligations in these contracts.

(b) Compared these performance obligations with those identified and recorded by the Company.

(c) Considered the terms of the contracts to determine the transaction including any variable consideration to verify the transaction price used to compute revenue and to test the basis of estimation of the variable consideration.

(d) Sample in respect of revenue recorded for time and material contracts were tested using a combination of approved time sheets including customer acceptances, subsequent invoicing and historical trend of collections and disputes.

(e) In respect of samples relating to fixed price contracts, progress towards satisfaction of performance obligation used to compute recorded revenue was verified with actual and estimated efforts from the time recording and budgeting systems. We also tested access and change to management controls relating to these systems.

(f) Sample revenues disaggregated by type and service offering were tested with the performance obligations specified in the underlying contracts.

Performed analytical procedures for the reasonableness of revenues disclosed by type of service offerings.

Reviewed the collation of information and the logic of the report generated from the budgeting system used to prepare the disclosure relating to the periods over the remaining performance obligations that will be satisfied subsequent to the balance sheet date.

2 Contingent Liabilities against litigation and claims We have obtained an understanding of the companys internal instructions and procedures in respect of the estimation and disclosure of contingent liabilities and adopted the following audit procedures:

Understood and tested the design and operating effectiveness of control established by the management for obtaining all relevant information for pending litigation cases.

Discussed with the management any material developments and latest status of legal matters.

Read various correspondences and related documents pertaining to litigation cases and relevant external legal opinions obtained by the management and performed various substantive procedures on calculation supporting the disclosure of contingent liabilities.

Examined managements judgment and assessment those matters that are not disclosed as the probability of material outflow is considered to be remote.

Reviewed the adequacy and completeness of disclosures. The above procedures ensure that the estimation and disclosure of contingent liabilities are adequate and reasonable.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis of Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records

in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify

audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our

auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure-A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act based on our audit, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books and proper returns adequate for the purposes of our audit have been received from the branches not visited by us.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified

as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph (i) (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provision of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements – Refer Note 26 to the standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee,

security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. No dividend is declared or paid during the year and the previous year by the company. Hence compliance with Section 123 of the Companies Act is not applicable.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For SRB & Associates Chartered Accountants F.Regd. No-310009E

Sd/-

11th May, 2024 K. P. Swain

Bhubaneswar Partner

UDIN: 24306323BKAUZS7919 M. No: 306323

Annexure-A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanation provided to us by the company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

(i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and the situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(b) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(c) The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plantand Equipment so to cover all the assets once every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(d) Based on our examination of the property tax receipts and lease agreement for land on which building is constructed, registered sale deed/ transfer deed/ conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title in respect of self-constructed buildings and title deeds of all other immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee),

disclosed in the standalone financial statements included under Property. Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. excepting in the following cases:-

? Freehold land of 7.68 Acres situated in Village Raiberna and Laing, Sundergarh, Odisha of which a valid registered title deed is in the name of M/s. Shristi Ispat Limited, the company which was merged into this company during 2005.

? Land of 24.820 Acres occupied by the company is situated in Village-Kudithini, Bellary, Karnataka, on long term lease basis.

? Land of 7.95 Acres occupied, by the company situated in Village-Raiberna and Laing, Sundergarh, Odisha, which is in the name of one of the relative of Key Managerial Personnel, on long term lease basis, subsequently registered title deed has been executed between the parties.

? Land area of Ac 5.000 dec and Ac 1.780 dec aggregating area Ac 6.780 dec occupied, by the company situated in Village-Laing & Rajgangpur, Sundergarh, Odisha, on long term lease basis. These lease deed has been executed between the Governor of Odisha represented by the Collector, Sundergarh and the company M/s Shristi Ispat Limited (subsequently merged in to this company during the year 2005).

? Land of 40.780 Acres occupied by the company situated in Village-Dhamakpur, Laing, Budhakata and Baibai on short- term lease basis.

(e) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(f) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024, for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) a. The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable. The discrepancies noticed in the aforesaid verification between the physical stocks and book records were not material.

b. The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks and financial institutions to meet the requirements of working capital. We report that:

? The quarterly statements filed by the company are in consonance with the books of accounts of the company.

? The statement of stock valuation is in compliance with the accounting standards.

? Statement of ageing of the receivables and payables are in agreement with the books of accounts of the company.

(iii) No such loan has been granted by the Company (secured/ unsecured loans) to companies/ firms/ limited liability partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained

under section 189 of the Act. Accordingly reporting under clause 3 (iii) is not applicable.

(iv) The company has not granted loans or provided any guarantee or securities to parties covered under section 185 of the Act. However, the company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of investments made as applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Hence, reporting under clause 3 (v) is not applicable.

(vi) We have reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under sub- section (1) of section 148 of the Act, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the records.

(vii) In respect of Statutory dues:

(a) In our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024, on

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Period to which the amount relates Amount (In Rs ‘Lakhs) Forum where dispute is pending

Custom Act 1962 Custom Duty 2012 & 2013 111.58 Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Bangalore

01-04-2007 to 31-03-2009 1.24 OST Tribunal, Cuttack

Central Sales 01-04-2008 to 28-02-2011 3.18 OST Tribunal, Cuttack

CST

Tax 01-04-2012 to 31-03-2014 5.38 OST Tribunal, Cuttack

30-01-2019 to 19-02-2020 3.56 OST Tribunal, Cuttack

2000-2001 0.85 OST, Tribunal Cuttack

Odisha Sale Tax Act OST 2001-2002 1.05 OST, Tribunal Cuttack

2002-2003 11.00 OST, Tribunal Cuttack

1999-2000 1.6 OST, Tribunal Cuttack

2006-2007 20.85 OST, Tribunal Cuttack

Entry Tax Entry Tax 01-04-2007 to 31-03-2009 0.67 OST, Tribunal Cuttack

01-04-2008 to 28-02-2011 315.77 OST, Tribunal Cuttack

01-04-2012 to 31-03-2014 18.74 OST, Tribunal Cuttack

2006-2007 13.55 OST, Tribunal Cuttack

01-04-2009 - 31-03-2011 1.98 OST, Tribunal Cuttack

OVAT OVAT

01-04-2008-28-02-2011 1499.34 OST, Tribunal Cuttack

01-04-2016- 30-06-2017 0.87 JCCT. Appeal, RKL

2016-17 15.00 CIT (Appeal), Kolkata

2020-21 3.82 CIT (Appeal), Kolkata

Income Tax Income tax

2014-15 13.11 CIT (Appeal), Kolkata

2013-14 14.08 CIT (Appeal), Kolkata

(viii)There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act,1961.

(ix)

a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted on the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government, or any government authority.

c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans have been applied, on an overall basis, for the purposes for which they were obtained.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures and on an overall examination of

the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, we report that funds raised on short- term basis have not been used during the year for long term purposes by the company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its associates.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

(b) During the year, the Company has issued optionally convertible redeemable preference shares (OCRPS) as fresh preferential issue to the existing non- convertible redeemable preference shareholders (NCRPS) towards redemption of the same. In total 62,50,000 nos of Preference shares of Rs. 10 each at a premium of Rs. 60.53 has been issued. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has utilized fund raised by way of preferential allotment of shares for the purposes for which they were raised.

(xi) Reporting under clause 3(xi) of the Order are as under:

(a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistleblower complaints received by the Company during the year (and up to the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Hence reporting under the clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion, the company is in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) Reporting under clause 3(xiv) of the Order are as under:

(a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them. hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable. In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment

Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under the clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of financial ratio, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we

neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with the second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) As per the information provided to us and as per the verification of the documents, the Company has ongoing projects that focus on education and the construction of a crematorium near the plant location that are related to corporate social responsibility (CSR). The company has deposited Rs. 1.50 Lakhs in a special current account named as "Unspent CSR Account" towards ongoing project within 30 days from the end of the financial year in compliance with section 135(6) of the Companies Act, 2013.

For SRB & Associates Chartered Accountants F.Regd. No-310009E

Sd/-

11th May, 2024 K. P. Swain

Bhubaneswar Partner

UDIN: 24306323BKAUZS7919 M. No: 306323

Annexure -B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Scan Steels Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial

Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, (the ‘Standards) issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143

(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of

financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including

the possibility ofcollusionorimpropermanagement override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria internal control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

For SRB & Associates Chartered Accountants F.Regd. No-310009E

Sd/-

11th May, 2024 K. P. Swain

Bhubaneswar Partner

UDIN: 24306323BKAUZS7919

M. No: 306323