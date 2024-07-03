SectorSteel
Open₹47.8
Prev. Close₹47.81
Turnover(Lac.)₹17.69
Day's High₹47.8
Day's Low₹45.51
52 Week's High₹94.9
52 Week's Low₹42
Book Value₹77.73
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)271.91
P/E12.23
EPS3.91
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
52.35
52.35
52.35
52.35
Preference Capital
6.25
17.99
17.99
17.99
Reserves
340.99
313.63
298.5
247.81
Net Worth
399.59
383.97
368.84
318.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
732.1
665.82
695.28
509.06
yoy growth (%)
9.95
-4.23
36.57
33.77
Raw materials
-508.06
-469.77
-513.16
-351.94
As % of sales
69.39
70.55
73.8
69.13
Employee costs
-26.13
-25.85
-20.43
-14.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
48.34
13.22
17.09
5.49
Depreciation
-13.97
-12.6
-12.51
-17.31
Tax paid
-17.59
-12.9
-10.44
-7.45
Working capital
7.59
9.26
-20.8
63.38
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.95
-4.23
36.57
33.77
Op profit growth
80.92
-11.43
-25.48
255.3
EBIT growth
110.28
-10.22
-24.45
-2,475.57
Net profit growth
9,538.15
-95.19
-437.71
-83.33
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
965.41
1,090.78
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
965.41
1,090.78
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
5.34
5.99
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
914.55
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.3
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
958.15
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,610.05
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.35
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Rajesh Gadodia
Whole-time Director
Ankur Madaan
Executive Director
Praveen Kumar Patro
Independent Non Exe. Director
Punit Kedia
Independent Non Exe. Director
Konika Poddar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Gagan Jalan
Reports by Scan Steels Ltd
Summary
Scan Steels Limited was formerly incorporated as Mittal Securities Private Limited on January 18, 1994 as a Private Limited Company. The Company was converted in the Public Limited Company on 18th October 1994 and the name was changed to Mittal Securities Finance Limited. Mittal Securities Finance Limited then was changed to Clarus Finance & Securities Limited on November 7, 2007; further the name of the Company was changed from Clarus Finance & Securities Limited to Clarus Infrastructure Realties Limited on March 31, 2010 and again was changed from Clarus Infrastructure Realties Limited to Scan Steels Limited effective from 26 September, 2014.The Company has its listings on the BSE Limited in India. It is engaged in steel manufacturing business such as TMT Re-Bars, Sponge Iron, MS Billets/ Ingots and also generating power for captive consumption. The Company has manufacturing plants in Odisha and Karnataka. Initially, the Company engaged in the business of Finance Investment and Trading in Shares and Securities. In 1994, the Company came up with an public issue of 7,50,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10 each for cash at par aggregating to Rs. 0.75 Crore. This issue was to part finance the plan to expand and diversify its business activities.Scan Steels Limited got merged with Clarus Infrastructure Realties Limited through the Scheme of Amalgamation, which became effective on August 12, 2014 in year 2012. Pursuant to Scheme of Merger, for every 10 Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each held b
Read More
The Scan Steels Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹46.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Scan Steels Ltd is ₹271.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Scan Steels Ltd is 12.23 and 0.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Scan Steels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Scan Steels Ltd is ₹42 and ₹94.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Scan Steels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.89%, 3 Years at 9.07%, 1 Year at -18.76%, 6 Month at -25.99%, 3 Month at -31.94% and 1 Month at -9.57%.
