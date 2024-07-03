iifl-logo-icon 1
Scan Steels Ltd Share Price

46.4
(-2.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:39:00 PM

  • Open47.8
  • Day's High47.8
  • 52 Wk High94.9
  • Prev. Close47.81
  • Day's Low45.51
  • 52 Wk Low 42
  • Turnover (lac)17.69
  • P/E12.23
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value77.73
  • EPS3.91
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)271.91
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Scan Steels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

47.8

Prev. Close

47.81

Turnover(Lac.)

17.69

Day's High

47.8

Day's Low

45.51

52 Week's High

94.9

52 Week's Low

42

Book Value

77.73

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

271.91

P/E

12.23

EPS

3.91

Divi. Yield

0

Scan Steels Ltd Corporate Action

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

30 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

Scan Steels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Scan Steels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:51 PM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.75%

Non-Promoter- 51.24%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 51.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Scan Steels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

52.35

52.35

52.35

52.35

Preference Capital

6.25

17.99

17.99

17.99

Reserves

340.99

313.63

298.5

247.81

Net Worth

399.59

383.97

368.84

318.15

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

732.1

665.82

695.28

509.06

yoy growth (%)

9.95

-4.23

36.57

33.77

Raw materials

-508.06

-469.77

-513.16

-351.94

As % of sales

69.39

70.55

73.8

69.13

Employee costs

-26.13

-25.85

-20.43

-14.28

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

48.34

13.22

17.09

5.49

Depreciation

-13.97

-12.6

-12.51

-17.31

Tax paid

-17.59

-12.9

-10.44

-7.45

Working capital

7.59

9.26

-20.8

63.38

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.95

-4.23

36.57

33.77

Op profit growth

80.92

-11.43

-25.48

255.3

EBIT growth

110.28

-10.22

-24.45

-2,475.57

Net profit growth

9,538.15

-95.19

-437.71

-83.33

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

965.41

1,090.78

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

965.41

1,090.78

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

5.34

5.99

Scan Steels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

914.55

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.3

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

958.15

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,610.05

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.35

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Scan Steels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Rajesh Gadodia

Whole-time Director

Ankur Madaan

Executive Director

Praveen Kumar Patro

Independent Non Exe. Director

Punit Kedia

Independent Non Exe. Director

Konika Poddar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Gagan Jalan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Scan Steels Ltd

Summary

Scan Steels Limited was formerly incorporated as Mittal Securities Private Limited on January 18, 1994 as a Private Limited Company. The Company was converted in the Public Limited Company on 18th October 1994 and the name was changed to Mittal Securities Finance Limited. Mittal Securities Finance Limited then was changed to Clarus Finance & Securities Limited on November 7, 2007; further the name of the Company was changed from Clarus Finance & Securities Limited to Clarus Infrastructure Realties Limited on March 31, 2010 and again was changed from Clarus Infrastructure Realties Limited to Scan Steels Limited effective from 26 September, 2014.The Company has its listings on the BSE Limited in India. It is engaged in steel manufacturing business such as TMT Re-Bars, Sponge Iron, MS Billets/ Ingots and also generating power for captive consumption. The Company has manufacturing plants in Odisha and Karnataka. Initially, the Company engaged in the business of Finance Investment and Trading in Shares and Securities. In 1994, the Company came up with an public issue of 7,50,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10 each for cash at par aggregating to Rs. 0.75 Crore. This issue was to part finance the plan to expand and diversify its business activities.Scan Steels Limited got merged with Clarus Infrastructure Realties Limited through the Scheme of Amalgamation, which became effective on August 12, 2014 in year 2012. Pursuant to Scheme of Merger, for every 10 Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each held b
Company FAQs

What is the Scan Steels Ltd share price today?

The Scan Steels Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹46.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Scan Steels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Scan Steels Ltd is ₹271.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Scan Steels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Scan Steels Ltd is 12.23 and 0.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Scan Steels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Scan Steels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Scan Steels Ltd is ₹42 and ₹94.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Scan Steels Ltd?

Scan Steels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.89%, 3 Years at 9.07%, 1 Year at -18.76%, 6 Month at -25.99%, 3 Month at -31.94% and 1 Month at -9.57%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Scan Steels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Scan Steels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.76 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 51.24 %

