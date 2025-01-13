Scan Steels Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
52.35
52.35
52.35
52.35
Preference Capital
6.25
17.99
17.99
17.99
Reserves
340.99
313.63
298.5
247.81
Net Worth
399.59
383.97
368.84
318.15
Minority Interest
Debt
118.92
94.43
87.95
77.88
Deferred Tax Liability Net
35.18
35.2
33.97
34.41
Total Liabilities
553.69
513.6
490.76
430.44
Fixed Assets
280.25
283.06
264.81
269.22
Intangible Assets
Investments
25.57
13.06
7.98
0.45
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.27
0.22
0.13
11.55
Networking Capital
215.83
207.68
196.3
146.39
Inventories
175.56
158.68
124.09
129
Inventory Days
64.31
Sundry Debtors
25.03
42.66
55.11
28.18
Debtor Days
14.04
Other Current Assets
66.78
58.57
65.14
44.41
Sundry Creditors
-5.36
-15.73
-17.34
-15.06
Creditor Days
7.5
Other Current Liabilities
-46.18
-36.5
-30.7
-40.14
Cash
31.79
9.56
21.54
2.83
Total Assets
553.71
513.58
490.76
430.44
