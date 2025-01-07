Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
732.1
665.82
695.28
509.06
yoy growth (%)
9.95
-4.23
36.57
33.77
Raw materials
-508.06
-469.77
-513.16
-351.94
As % of sales
69.39
70.55
73.8
69.13
Employee costs
-26.13
-25.85
-20.43
-14.28
As % of sales
3.57
3.88
2.93
2.8
Other costs
-129.06
-132.13
-118.72
-85.17
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.62
19.84
17.07
16.73
Operating profit
68.83
38.04
42.95
57.65
OPM
9.4
5.71
6.17
11.32
Depreciation
-13.97
-12.6
-12.51
-17.31
Interest expense
-10.87
-14.93
-14.27
-36.02
Other income
4.35
2.71
0.92
1.17
Profit before tax
48.34
13.22
17.09
5.49
Taxes
-17.59
-12.9
-10.44
-7.45
Tax rate
-36.39
-97.58
-61.12
-135.83
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
30.74
0.31
6.64
-1.96
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
30.74
0.31
6.64
-1.96
yoy growth (%)
9,538.15
-95.19
-437.71
-83.33
NPM
4.19
0.04
0.95
-0.38
