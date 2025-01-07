iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Scan Steels Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

46.61
(1.06%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Scan Steels Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

732.1

665.82

695.28

509.06

yoy growth (%)

9.95

-4.23

36.57

33.77

Raw materials

-508.06

-469.77

-513.16

-351.94

As % of sales

69.39

70.55

73.8

69.13

Employee costs

-26.13

-25.85

-20.43

-14.28

As % of sales

3.57

3.88

2.93

2.8

Other costs

-129.06

-132.13

-118.72

-85.17

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.62

19.84

17.07

16.73

Operating profit

68.83

38.04

42.95

57.65

OPM

9.4

5.71

6.17

11.32

Depreciation

-13.97

-12.6

-12.51

-17.31

Interest expense

-10.87

-14.93

-14.27

-36.02

Other income

4.35

2.71

0.92

1.17

Profit before tax

48.34

13.22

17.09

5.49

Taxes

-17.59

-12.9

-10.44

-7.45

Tax rate

-36.39

-97.58

-61.12

-135.83

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

30.74

0.31

6.64

-1.96

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

30.74

0.31

6.64

-1.96

yoy growth (%)

9,538.15

-95.19

-437.71

-83.33

NPM

4.19

0.04

0.95

-0.38

Scan Steels : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Scan Steels Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.